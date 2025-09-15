MAGIC IS ON ITS WAY WITH SELFRIDGES AND DISNEY

LOOK OUT FOR STARDUST FROM 6 NOVEMBER

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 100-day countdown to Christmas begins, Selfridges and Disney announce an unprecedented festive collaboration to excite and enchant visitors from around the world.

'A Most Magical Christmas' is inspired by timeless Disney stories and characters, bringing a sense of nostalgia and playfulness to a series of extraordinary and unforgettable in-store and online experiences. Visitors are invited to embrace the joys of childhood, immersing themselves in an expression of the timeless Disney adage "You're never too old to be young".

Limited edition Selfridges and Disney yellow bags will be available from 6 November.

The partnership will see Selfridges London, Manchester and Birmingham stores as well as Selfridges.com transform into festive wonderlands filled with stardust. There will be 18 enchanting Disney windows, over 60 brand collaborations (including limited editions of Disney favourites, specially commissioned fashion pieces and unique gift ideas), two bespoke Disney iterations of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag, and a truly unmissable façade that will bring the irresistible magic of Disney to the heart of London.

Officially launching on 6 November, this Christmas celebration is part of a rich history between the two iconic brands dating back to the 1950s, when Disney Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter featured above the main entrance, followed by Peter Pan and then Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in the 1960s and 1970s respectively. The forthcoming 2025 Selfridges and Disney partnership, more than two years in the making, is founded in a shared creative dialogue and a mutual appreciation of each brand's distinct craft and heritage.

André Maeder, Selfridges Group Chief Executive Officer, says: "We're full of excitement for this collaboration, bringing Selfridges and Disney together for a Christmas like no other. With a shared history of imagination and creativity it's been a joy to dream up something this unique and special, working with some of the world's best storytellers. We can't wait to reveal more and share the magic with our customers."

Tasia Filippatos, Global President Disney Consumer Products, says, "At Disney, we believe in the enduring power of storytelling to inspire joy, wonder, and connection - especially during the holiday season. Our collaboration with Selfridges allows us to share the magic of Disney through imaginative window displays, festive experiences, and unique products - all inspired by the stories that have captured hearts for generations."

For those who can't wait until the official launch on 6 November, the Selfridges Christmas Shop is now open with an edit of Disney decorations featuring a wealth of celebrated characters – from iridescent and mirrored Mickey Mouse motifs, perennial princesses and the timeless Tinker Bell – all in bauble form. From 22 September, visitors will be able to shop a dedicated Disney Store destination as well as a must-see Harry Lambert for Zara x Disney residency in The Corner Shop.

Look out for updates and news at @theofficialselfridges, across Disney social channels and at www.selfridges.com/inspiration/disney-x-selfridges/

