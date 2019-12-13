Magic Johnson, Rob O'Neill to Keynote FortuneBuilders Real Estate Ignite

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FortuneBuilders , the nation's premiere real estate investing education and investing company, will host its sixth annual Real Estate Ignite conference at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from Friday December 13th through Sunday December 15th.

Ignite is FortuneBuilders' largest real estate conference of the year and is expected to bring in over 5,000 guests from across the country — the largest Ignite attendance to date. Guests can expect presentations from inspiring speakers like world champion swimmer Diana Nyad, former SEAL team six leader Rob O'Neill, and 12-time NBA All-Star Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"One of the things we love most about Ignite is the energy, excitement, and passion that fills each and every session," said FortuneBuilders CEO Than Merrill. "Our students are able to network with active investors, expand their real estate education, and find the support, guidance and motivation they need to get their businesses on track for success."

This year, Ignite will feature over 60 educational sessions as well as several expert panels. Topics will vary from investing in commercial real estate, to how to utilize creative financing strategies, to how to evaluate profitable rentals. Merrill and his team will draw from their personal real estate investing success to provide valuable, actionable content that conference attendees can apply to their own businesses.

In addition, Ignite will give teens from the FortuneBuilders community the opportunity to attend Future FortuneBuilders' (FFB) day camp. Here, JP Servideo — FFB CoFounder, successful entrepreneur and motivational youth speaker — will speak on the importance of financial literacy and provide teens with invaluable insights about the financial tools and resources they need to succeed.

Real Estate Ignite is only available to students of FortuneBuilders' coaching and education programs. To find out more about Real Estate Ignite 2019, please visit www.realestateignite.com . For more information on FortuneBuilders and its upcoming events, please visit www.fortunebuilders.com .

