MAGIC Private AI for Legal Offers Pre-Built Agentic Systems That Run Locally, Protecting Data and Model Execution

Enterprise-ready, confidentiality-first platform with pre-built AI agents for research, drafting, and review, designed to help firms scale AI securely while reducing costs by up to 90%.

MAGIC Private AI keeps client data, documents, logs, and model execution on firm-controlled infrastructure, preserving attorney-client privilege.

Pre-built agentic systems handle discovery, drafting, research, contract review, and deposition prep with attorney oversight and audit-ready tracking.

When deployed fully locally, the platform can run on existing firm hardware and supports predictable flat-rate pricing; hybrid or cloud-assisted deployments are quoted case-by-case, helping firms avoid unpredictable cloud costs.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGIC Research , a collaborative research program, virtual incubator, and service center for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, announces today the launch of MAGIC Private AI for Legal Services, an enterprise AI platform that runs on law firm-controlled infrastructure (on-premises or private cloud). Shipped with pre-built or custom-built agentic systems, the production-ready orchestrated AI agents perform high-value legal tasks such as discovery, drafting, advanced research, contract review, and deposition prep.

Unlike traditional cloud AI providers, MAGIC Private AI enables firms to run models and inference inside their own environments so privileged data and model execution never leave the organization. Client data, documents, logs, and model execution remain fully within the organization's infrastructure, ensuring attorney-client privilege, compliance, and cost efficiency while delivering measurable output from day one.

While more than a third of legal professionals report using generative AI personally, firm-wide adoption has been limited. Law firms face three unique barriers when adopting AI: protecting privilege, unpredictable pay-per-token cloud costs, and a lack of domain-specific tools. MAGIC Private AI addresses all three by keeping data inside the firm's walls, moving beyond chat into agentic workflows that perform the work, and offering flat, predictable pricing for fully local deployments. Hybrid or cloud-assisted deployments are available with custom pricing models.

"Law firms don't need another chatbot; they need agents that safely do the work," said Humberto Farias, founder of MAGIC Research. "MAGIC Private AI combines firm-controlled infrastructure with pre-built agentic systems that draft, review, research, and prepare under attorney supervision, with audit-ready logs. That combination lets firms innovate confidently, protect client privilege, and scale AI without runaway costs. These systems help turn work product into a privileged knowledge system for the firm."

Key Workflows Covered by Pre-Built Agentic Systems:

Discovery and Evidence Review: First-pass review, privilege screening, fact timelines.

First-pass review, privilege screening, fact timelines. Drafting and Briefs: Demand letters, motions, and briefs with auto-citations and formatting.

Demand letters, motions, and briefs with auto-citations and formatting. Advanced Legal Research: Cross-jurisdictional precedent surfacing with source-locking.

Cross-jurisdictional precedent surfacing with source-locking. Contract Review and Redline: Clause extraction, risk scoring, and suggested edits.

Clause extraction, risk scoring, and suggested edits. Deposition and Trial Prep: Outlines, strategies, and mock-opponent simulations.

Firms can begin with a 30-day in-chambers pilot, deploying up to three pre-built agentic systems on existing hardware to measure cycle time reduction, accuracy, and cost savings against current workflows. Key features include:

Privileged-by-Design: Data never leaves the firm's servers and guardrails enforce attorney-client privilege and compliance.

Data never leaves the firm's servers and guardrails enforce attorney-client privilege and compliance. Efficiency at Scale: Sub-second responses on existing hardware and tasks are routed to optimal models and devices for speed and cost.

Sub-second responses on existing hardware and tasks are routed to optimal models and devices for speed and cost. Built-in Compliance: Logs and checkpoints aligned with ABA Model Rules, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Logs and checkpoints aligned with ABA Model Rules, GDPR, and HIPAA. Flexible Integration: Connects with matter management, DMS, billing, and custom workflows to create a fully branded AI experience without vendor lock-in.

MAGIC Private AI is designed for companies that want to be in complete control of their artificial intelligence. The legal services platform enables firms to turn their existing hardware into an enterprise-grade AI supercomputer at a fraction of the cost without compromising speed, security, or scalability.

To learn more, visit researchmagic.com .

About MAGIC Research

MAGIC Research (Machine Advancements and Generative Intelligence Center) is a pioneering generative artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computational intelligence (ACI) innovation hub dedicated to simplifying complex AI and ACI implementations and making them trustworthy, scalable, and accessible. With a world-class team of experts spanning computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics, and medicine, MAGIC specializes in AI and ACI research, enterprise AI solutions, advanced ACI research solutions, and next-generation computational frameworks. MAGIC is revolutionizing the way businesses, startups, and research institutions leverage AI and ACI—delivering high-performance, cost-efficient, and adaptable AI infrastructure for the future.

SOURCE MAGIC Research