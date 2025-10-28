Magic Shave Drops Smooth Over Everything Campaign

New digital and OOH Campaign Roasts Outdated Shaving Rituals and Shows the Culture a Smoother Way Forward

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Shave , a leader in hair removal for over 100 years and recent viral sensation, is pulling no punches with its new campaign, Smooth Over Everything — a cultural clapback that proves it's time to let the razor retire. Leading the charge in the new campaign is the Magic Man, played by content creator Jonathan Bynoe , a dapper, smooth-talking guide who calls out razor remorse in all its messy forms — from botched dates to bad vibes — and shows how Magic Shave turns the drama into pure smoothness in just four minutes.

Magic Shave Smooth Over Everything Campaign

Magic Shave isn't just a brand with history — it's a brand with momentum. Over the past four years, Magic Shave has racked up more than 122.4 million views on TikTok, turning its four-minute formula into a viral sensation. What started in 1901 as a blade-free solution for Black men tired of razor bumps has grown into a cultural mainstay.

"Culture is too close to the cutting edge to be scraping the surface with razors still," said Keyanna Thompson, Marketing Director at Magic Shave. "With the new campaign we're here to roast the routine and prove that Magic is the smoother, smarter upgrade the culture deserves via multiple community touchpoints including out of home, digital and events."

The campaign hits every angle with style and shade:

Digital Content : Cinematic "razor roasts," narrated by the Magic Man, where blades get dragged harder than skin ever should. The content will feature creators such as: Jonathan Bynoe , Lellies and Emilia Barth .





: A creator-led "Your razor is so…" challenge — quick-fire jokes that make razors sound as ancient as flip phones. OOH: In a series of out of home stunts around the streets of Brooklyn, we'll warn the culture of the misses and mistakes they'll get into choosing a razor over Magic Shave.





In a series of out of home stunts around the streets of Brooklyn, we'll warn the culture of the misses and mistakes they'll get into choosing a razor over Magic Shave. Events: Smooth Over Everything also comes to life in real-world culture. This summer, Magic Shave hit the streets with the Southouse party activation bringing music, style, and smooth energy to packed crowds and featuring creators such as Demaris Giscombe . During the West Indian Day Parade, the brand partnered with WBLS and a lineup of influential creators — including Kayla Greaves — to celebrate Caribbean pride, amplify community voices, and spotlight the freedom of being bump-free.

The Smooth Over Everything campaign, created in partnership with Kitchen Table , rolls out nationwide on October 28 across streaming, social, and city streets. Razor remorse? Consider it canceled.

About Magic Shave

The future of facial hair removal is razorless. Magic razorless hair removal products for men are formulated to reduce razor bumps and deliver up to four days of smoothness. Shop our easy-to-use shaving powders, cream shaves, and grooming necessities to maintain a clean, fresh look.

