Magic Sleek Expands Hair Rescue Line with Peptide Infusion and Blonde Radiance Treatments

Innovative, Clean Formulas Deliver Instant Repair, Hydration, and Radiance for All Hair Types

MANALAPAN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Sleek, a leader in clean, performance-driven professional hair care, proudly announces the creation of its Hair Rescue Collection with the launch of two groundbreaking products: Peptide Infusion Hair Rescue and Blonde Radiance Hair Rescue. These advanced treatments are designed to deliver instant shine, deep repair, and lasting color brilliance—without harsh chemicals or peroxide.

Emergency Strength & Shine: Peptide Infusion Hair Rescue

Formulated with plant peptides, keratin, and botanical antioxidants, this intensive treatment targets damaged hair at the core. It rebuilds internal bonds, restores elasticity, and smooths frizz while infusing strands with acai berry, coconut oil, and rosemary oil for long-lasting hydration and shine. Perfect for color-treated, heat-styled, or chemically processed hair, Peptide Infusion provides salon-level results in just minutes—making it the go-to rescue treatment for all hair types. Gentle enough for weekly use while also providing the power of an emergency repair treatment; it can also be used with the Magic Sleek Straightening System for added protection.

Tone-Perfecting Brilliance: Blonde Radiance Hair Rescue

Specially designed for blonde, highlighted, or lightened hair, this unique formula combines violet pigments with peptides, keratin, and nutrient-rich oils to instantly neutralize unwanted brassiness—without peroxide, toners, or PPD. Blonde Radiance not only enhances cool tones and brightness but also strengthens fragile strands, leaving hair softer, shinier, and more resilient in minutes. This versatile treatment can be used as part of your weekly routine, as an emergency repair service, or as part of the Magic Sleek Straightening System- ensuring a cool blonde result.

Availability

Peptide Infusion Hair Rescue and Blonde Radiance Hair Rescue are now available for purchase at https://www.magicsleek.com/shop/ultimate-blonde-hair-treatment/ and through select professional beauty retailers.

About Magic Sleek

Magic Sleek is redefining professional hair care with clean, high-performance treatments that combine the best of nature and science. Known for its groundbreaking, formaldehyde-free straightening system, the brand continues to innovate with products that repair, protect, and transform hair—without compromising health or integrity.

