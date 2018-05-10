Magic Software Launches Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech global team of experts will help design and deliver digital learning products that are accessible, immersive, mobile, measurable, and analytics driven, in effect making it a one-stop shop for its clients.

Magic EdTech will leverage its partnerships and experience of working with the world's largest publishing houses and EdTech companies to build leading edge digital learning products based on the latest technology stack and applications that suit new learning media formats and mobile devices. Magic EdTech will cater to digital learning at schools, colleges, corporates as well as for individuals.

About Company

Magic Software Inc. is a New York-based technology and content services company that has served the education publishing markets for over 27 years. Magic EdTech is the new logo of Magic Software Inc. that will focus on digital learning solutions and technology services to meet the needs of education and corporate businesses. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade.

MagicBox is our cloud-based digital learning content distribution and learning platform and, has gained immense popularity in North America, Australia and other Asian countries.

