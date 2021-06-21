Magic Spin Cup Puts a Fun New Twist on Drinking Cups for Kids

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbi Toys, LLC of Houston, Texas, launched a new line of fun, colorful Magic Spin Cups that combine a fascinating fidget-spinner feature with a durable, fully functional, insulated drinking cup.

Watch the video to experience the fun and exciting Magic Spin Cup! Magic Spin Cup comes in a variety of captivating colors and bright patterns. The magical illusion is exciting to watch. Kids cannot help but spin it again and again to continue the fun!

Available in six fun styles and awesome color combinations, the Magic Spin Cup comes in a 12-ounce cup for kids and 24-ounce cup for teens and adults. The cup does not require batteries to spin; it is powered solely by the energy of the fingers flicking the base to set it into motion. The captivating colors and bright patterns create a magical illusion that is exciting to watch. You just cannot help but spin it again and again to continue the fun!

Magic Spin Cup is the perfect outlet for kids who have difficulty sitting still and individuals who are easily distracted. The smooth spinning mechanism at the base of the cup combined with the colorful rotating design helps provide focus as well as an outlet for excess energy for kids of all ages, and even adults!





Functional drinking cup with no-spill lid and locking straw.

12 and 24-ounce sizes available.

Insulated, safe for hot or cold beverages.

Stripes, stars, hearts, and polka-dot patterns and six color combinations.

Rugged, durable construction designed to last for years.

Helps encourage children to drink more water.

The sensory interaction can help focus or redirect attention.

Magic Spin Cup has already improved the attention span of children during class, at home, and on-the-go. A teacher commented, "It is mind-blowing to watch how quickly an anxious child will become nearly laser-focused, the instant they give their cup a spin…and best of all, it's quiet, there is no distracting sound to irritate their teachers or other children in a classroom setting… and they drink more water, too!"

Children engaged in mindless play with Magic Spin Cup can give their full attention to teachers, parents, and even healthcare professionals. Even those who once struggled to sit through online classes will finally be able to settle down and pay attention with their Magic Spin Cup by their side.

Magic Spin Cup will be premiering on The Disney Channel on June 21, 2021 and on Nickelodeon in July.

Starbi Toys, LLC is currently taking online pre-orders for Magic Spin Cup on their website: www.magicspincup.com. Prices start at $24.95.

https://www.facebook.com/MagicSpinCup/

