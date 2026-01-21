Magic Spoon Debuts Protein Pastries and Marshmallow Protein Cereal, Expanding Its Better-For-You Breakfast Lineup

Two new launches meet rising demand for high-protein, high-fiber breakfast options, without sacrificing the nostalgic flavors consumers love

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Spoon , the next-generation breakfast food company reimagining classics with higher protein, lower sugar, and more fun, today announced two brand-new innovations designed to meet consumers where they are: hungry for nostalgic taste with modern nutrition.

Protein Pastries Marshmallow Protein Cereal

As protein continues to lead breakfast purchasing decisions, Magic Spoon's newest offerings build on the brand's signature approach: delivering nostalgic flavors reworked for today's lifestyles. The launches expand Magic Spoon's growing portfolio while reinforcing its position at the forefront of the modern breakfast category.

The new Protein Pastries are available in three flavors, Frosted Strawberry, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and S'mores, offering a portable, indulgent-style breakfast with functional nutrition. Each serving delivers 11g of protein, 6g of fiber, and just 2g of added sugar (3g total), with low net carbs, making them an easy option for busy mornings or on-the-go snacking.

Also launching is Marshmallow Protein Cereal, Magic Spoon's most requested flavor innovation to date. Available in Classic Marshmallow and S'mores, the cereal features light, crispy loops paired with real marshmallows, delivering 12g of protein and only 3g of sugar per serving–a nostalgic favorite, reimagined.

"Consumers love nostalgic classics, but increasingly expect better nutrition than those products have traditionally offered," said Gabi Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Magic Spoon. "At Magic Spoon, we've shown that fun and function don't have to be mutually exclusive. These launches give consumers the flavors they grew up loving - now built for the way they eat today."

As Magic Spoon continues to expand its lineup across cereal, granola, cereal treats, and now pastries, the brand is seeing strong momentum at retail. Just three years after entering the channel, Magic Spoon is available in more than 30,000 stores nationwide, an increase of 35% year-over-year, reflecting growing consumer demand for its better-for-you approach to breakfast.

Magic Spoon products are available at MagicSpoon.com and at most major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, CVS, and select convenience stores.

About Magic Spoon: Magic Spoon offers a wide range of nostalgic cereals, granola, protein pastries, and cereal treats all loaded with protein and with zero added sugar. Launched in 2019 by co-founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, Magic Spoon was inspired by the beloved flavors of childhood but reimagined for modern lifestyles. Every product is crafted to be high in protein, low in carbs, and free of gluten, grains, soy, and anything artificial - making it perfect for breakfast, snacking, or anytime indulgence. With a commitment to fun flavors, innovative recipes, and nostalgic taste, Magic Spoon is transforming the breakfast aisle and beyond. To learn more, visit www.magicspoon.com or follow @magicspooncereal on Instagram.

SOURCE Magic Spoon