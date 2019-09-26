Magic: The Gathering Arena Completes Successful Open Beta

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizards of the Coast is proud to announce that Magic: The Gathering Arena has completed an open beta period that saw over 1 billion games played, drove double the Magic viewership and expanded the reach of its esports program with Mythic Championship events while adding new formats, card sets, special in-game events and rewards to the game.

With the debut of the Throne of Eldraine expansion today in MTG Arena, players can visit an exciting new world where Grimms' Fairy Tales and Arthurian legends collide for high fantasy and incredible adventure. The update adds even more content to one of the deepest collection of cards and formats in the collectible card game genre, which will be on full display during the limited time Play Any Deck/Win Every Card event.

"The official launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena is years of work in the making from the Wizards of the Coast Digital Games studio," said Jeffery Steefel, VP of Digital Development at Wizards of the Coast. "We look forward to many years of innovation and fun with more new features, more card sets, and more of the strategic gameplay that only Magic can offer—including more unique events like the free Play Any Deck/Win Every Card challenge that starts this weekend. So, stick around—launch is only the beginning for us."

With today's launch players can look forward to the following:

THRONE OF ELDRAINE – Magic: The Gathering' s latest card set is available today with the official launch of the game and heralds a new start for Standard.

s latest card set is available today with the official launch of the game and heralds a new start for Standard. SPECIAL IN-GAME EVENTS – The Play Any Deck/Win Every Card challenge event gives players access to play any deck in Standard, and the opportunity to win a copy of every card in the format!

– The Play Any Deck/Win Every Card challenge event gives players access to play any deck in Standard, and the opportunity to win a copy of every card in the format! DEEP GAMEPLAY AND STRATEGY – The world's original and best strategy card game with the most formats and the most cards in the CCG genre.

The world's original and best strategy card game with the most formats and the most cards in the CCG genre. MASTERY PASS – An all-new season for Mastery Pass begins with Throne of Eldraine! Earn XP for playing and earn special rewards as you level up.

An all-new season for Mastery Pass begins with Throne of Eldraine! Earn XP for playing and earn special rewards as you level up. REWARDS AT LAUNCH– Open Beta players who log in after rotation on September 26 will receive rewards just for logging in.

Developed by Wizards of the Coast's Digital Games Studio, Magic: The Gathering Arena brings the same rich strategy and deep gameplay of the beloved tabletop game to PC. In Magic: The Gathering Arena players can jump right into competitive play using pre-constructed decks earned in the new player tutorial and can customize their own decks from one of the largest collections of cards in digital CCGs. Blaze your own path as a Magic: The Gathering Arena competitor with a clear path into Magic's Mythic Invitational tournaments. The game is free to download and lets players battle for rewards including in-game currency, cards, and booster packs.

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA

Magic: The Gathering Arena is the first game developed in-house by Wizards of the Coast's Digital Games Studio . The studio is creating a Magic experience with the full rules and ongoing content support for new card sets, just like the revered tabletop game. The game is designed and built for digital gamers without compromising Magic's core gameplay. Every element of the game design is focused on an engaging and dynamic experience, true to authentic Magic, to provide players and viewers fast-paced, exciting, and easy-to-follow matches. For more information, please visit: https://magic.wizards.com/en/mtgarena

