Magic Wand Announces the Release of the 2026 Sexual Wellness Trends Report Featuring Data Collected by 1,000 Participants

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibratex, Inc., the company behind the iconic Magic Wand ® brand (formerly known as the Hitachi Magic Wand), announces the release of the 2026 Sexual Wellness Trends Report . The report draws on findings from the Magic Wand Wellness Study conducted earlier this year, with data from 1,000 participants selected from an applicant pool of 5,000.

This data provides a comprehensive look into sexual wellness, behaviors, and concerns among women and nonbinary adults with vulvas in North America. Insights are organized across generation, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The report features key discoveries about sexually informed North American women. Among the key findings: 99% of participants masturbate, 97% own at least one sex toy, and 74% enjoy their sex life despite facing common sexual health challenges.

The report also shows that the desire for and frequency of solo sex compared to partner sex is most impacted by factors like age, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The data shows that Gen Z, queer people, and gender expansive folks explore their sexuality more frequently through solo sex, while heterosexual, cisgender women more regularly engage with partner sex.

"The data we collected is incredibly informative on the current state of our participants' sex lives and how they achieve sexual satisfaction," explains Dr. Candice Hargons, Professor and Sex Researcher at Emory University. "Our participants navigate common sexual health challenges in a way that does not hold them back from getting the sex they want. Notably, we found that younger people are redefining sex. Recent research suggests Gen Z is having less sex today; however, Gen Z is having more regular solo sex, which may help them place less emphasis on partnered sex."

The report also includes insights into sexual desire and satisfaction, the prevalence of difficulty reaching orgasm, common sexual health concerns, and trends in sex toy purchasing behaviors.

The full Magic Wand Annual Report is available now at MagicWandOriginal.com/trends .

SOURCE Vibratex