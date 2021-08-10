Magical Characters Sing, Dance, Play, And Giggle Their Way Through the Instrumental Alphabet, A Super Soulful Box of Sunshine. This Innovative New Kids' Album Is the Passion Project of Waterboys' Grammy® Winning Keyboardist/Record Producer, Bro Paul Brown, And Los Angeles Poet-Lyricist/Voice Artist, Vivien Cooper.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Memphis/Nashville's own multi-talented, Grammy® winning keyboardist/record producer, Brother Paul Brown—who lends his effervescence, skills, passion, and talent to the beloved UK band, The Waterboys—comes a new kids' album. In it, Brown marries his deep-rooted background in Memphis soul with his love for cinema. Bringing to life the characters in the rhyming, rhythmic alphabet adventure created by L.A. poet-lyricist/voice artist, Vivien Cooper, Bro Paul creates an unforgettable musical journey. Weaving soul, jazz and blues with other musical motifs into a tapestry of groovy sounds and storytelling, Bro Paul creates magic.

The Instrumental Alphabet Official MV The Instrumental Alphabet Official Album Cover A Glimpse of some of the Magical Lyrics and Characters along Alphabet Lane

The Instrumental Alphabet was conceived by Cooper as way to introduce kids to some of the jazz and blues artists whose musical contributions can be heard in contemporary music today. Vivien matches the letters of the alphabet with musical instruments, musicians, and singers, evoking remembrances of musical icons from days gone by. Told in a silly, fun, rhyming, and often wonderfully ridiculous narrative, The Instrumental Alphabet has something for everyone.

From A to Z, the album swings through this wonderful musical adventure, taking the reader on the ride of a lifetime. Kids of all ages are sure to think of the alphabet—and jazz and blues! —in a whole new light, and are certain to be captivated by this irresistible romp down alphabet lane. And, Janni Littlepage's whimsical illustrations bring a visual dimension to the alphabet characters that is charming, adorable, and purely delightful. Available everywhere (Spotify, Amazon, CD Baby, etc.) www.theinstrumentalalphabet.com

