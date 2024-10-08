'Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace' at Mountain Lake Lodge in Southwestern Virginia Set for November 23 to January 4

Premier holiday attraction includes shopping, live entertainment, life-size gingerbread house, the Pinecone Express, ice-skating and more

PEMBROKE, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace comes to life at Mountain Lake Lodge on November 23, ushering in the holiday season amid its magical setting atop Salt Pond Mountain in southwestern Virginia's Blue Ridge. The annual holiday festival, reminiscent of a whimsical European village, opens with the "Grand Illumination" when the entire storied resort will bedazzle in a backdrop of lights, followed by a performance by the Westover Christmas Ballet.

The second annual event will be open to the public from November 23 through January 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. A Two-Night Magic overnight package includes accommodations, breakfast each morning, and ice-skating passes.

"Our Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace has become a premiere destination to celebrate the season and enjoy all the things that make the holidays so special," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge.

The historic mountain retreat is located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve away from the noise and hubbub, but still convenient to such cities as Baltimore, MD, Bristol and Knoxville, TN, Richmond, VA and Washington, D.C. Mountain Lake Lodge has long been immersed in the area's history and is where the iconic Dirty Dancing was filmed 37 years ago. Known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie, it is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" with glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails.

Highlights of this year's festival include entertainment, holiday cheer, food and dining:

Holiday Shopping at The Christmas Village Shops - Features Toyland, North Poll Emporium and Winter Whimsy , each with its own gifts, toys and holiday delights.

- Features , each with its own gifts, toys and holiday delights. New Pinecone Express Train Rides – Runs regularly around the Village.

– Runs regularly around the Village. New Gingerbread House on Marshmallow Way – Offers hot chocolate, an adult coco-bar, and s'mores ready for making at adjacent firepits.

– Offers hot chocolate, an adult coco-bar, and s'mores ready for making at adjacent firepits. European Biergarten - Delicious fare and brews.

- Delicious fare and brews. Winter Bliss Ice-Skating Rink – Features special glow-in-the-dark ice-skating.

– Features special glow-in-the-dark ice-skating. Horse-drawn Carriage Rides, Dec. 14 and 21 – Nostalgic rides through the Village.

– Nostalgic rides through the Village. Brunch with Santa, Dec. 15 – Continues the tradition with a festive and magical meal at Harvest.

– Continues the tradition with a festive and magical meal at Harvest. Christmas Day Dinner Buffet at Harvest, Dec. 25 - Two-night Magical Christmas package also available.

Hours of operation and details are available online at www.mtnlakelodge.com/holiday-specials.

Live Holiday Performances

A line-up of talented performers will headline the Mainstage in the resort's beloved Mary's Barn each Saturday night:

Magical Performance, Nov. 23 – Westover's Christmas Ballet

– Christmas Ballet Caribbean Christmas, Nov 30 - Stable Roots Band

- Stable Roots Band Bells & Carols, Dec. 7 – Belle & Beaux Handbell Choir & Victorian Christmas Carolers

– Belle & Beaux Handbell Choir & Victorian Christmas Carolers Celtic Christmas, Dec. 14 – Highland Heritage

– Highland Heritage Bluegrass, Dec. 21 – Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins

– & Candlelight Serenade, Dec. 28 – Harp, Violin & String Quartet

– Harp, Violin & String Quartet New Year's Eve Magic & Marvels, Dec. 31 – Spellbinding grand finale with Magician Bryan Saint's close-up illusions and tricks

Tickets are available online.

For information, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121. Mountain Lake Lodge has been recognized by TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards 2024, The Knot Best of Weddings 2024 and 2023 and The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, and received first place in Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023.

