Magical Lighting Exhibition Illuminates NC State University Arboretum

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For seven nights in November, the magical lighting exhibition Moonlight in the Garden will illuminate and showcase JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University.

Sold out every evening in 2018 and 2019 and on hiatus for the past two years, Moonlight in the Garden provides the only opportunity to access and experience the JC Raulston Arboretum after dark.

Moonlight in the Garden - Nov. 8-19, 2022 - JC Raulston Arboretum - North Carolina State University - Raleigh, North Carolina Moonlight in the Garden - Nov. 8-19, 2022 - JC Raulston Arboretum - North Carolina State University - Raleigh, North Carolina

"Moonlight in the Garden is a chance for us to light up the garden and share what a magical place the Arboretum can be at night," said Mark Weathington, director of the JC Raulston Arboretum. "The lighting displays and the artistic uses of light show how different a garden looks and what can be done to make it an enchanting space."

Exhibition dates include a Preview Night, with food and beverages, Tuesday, November 8, 6:30-9:00 PM; plus, presentations on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, November 10-12 and 17-19, with timed entries between 5:30 and 9:30 PM. A limited number of tickets are available; click here to order.

Advance tickets are $20 for Arboretum members, $30 for nonmembers, and $5 for children under 12. A limited number of "Anytime" tickets are available to JCRA members, to be used on the day and time of the member's choosing (excluding Preview Night) for $30. Ticket sales are limited – online reservations are recommended.

Moonlight in the Garden is custom designed and installed by Southern Lights of Raleigh.

Proceeds from Moonlight in the Garden will benefit the daily operations of JC Raulston Arboretum. Moonlight in the Garden is sponsored by, and fund-raising efforts operate under the auspices of the NC Agricultural Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit (tax ID 56-6049304).

JC Raulston Arboretum is on Beryl Road in Raleigh between Meredith College and the NC State Fairgrounds.

Click here to order Moonlight in the Garden tickets

Click here to read expanded interviews with Mark Weathington and John Garner

Click here for Moonlight in the Garden details

Click here for Preview Night details

Contacts:

Mark Weathington, Director

JC Raulston Arboretum

919-513-7006

[email protected]

Arlene Calhoun, Associate Director

JC Raulston Arboretum

919-513-6789

[email protected]

John Garner, Volunteer Chair

Moonlight in the Garden

Southern Lights of Raleigh

919-755-0380

[email protected]

Robert B. Butler

North Carolina Press Release

www.NCPressRelease.org

#LightingExhibition #JCRaulstonArboretum #MoonlightInTheGarden #NCSU #Raleigh #NorthCarolina #Plants #Garden #Arboretum #NightLighting #SouthernLightsofRaleigh #MarkWeathington #JohnGarner #NCAgriculturalFoundation #MeredithCollege #Magical #BotanicalGarden #JCRA #Moonlight #GardenArt #PublicGarden

SOURCE JC Raulston Arboretum