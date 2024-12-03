MagicBox and ClassLink Partner to Enhance Data Interoperability and Streamline Digital Access

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicBox, a leading digital learning platform, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with ClassLink, a global leader in access, analytics and identity management for education. This collaboration aims to elevate data interoperability and streamline access to digital learning resources through seamless rostering and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, delivering enhanced user experiences for educators and students worldwide.

Together, MagicBox and ClassLink bring advanced technology standards to the education sector, enabling frictionless integration of rostering solutions that allow easy access to applications through a secure SSO. By simplifying these essential processes, the partnership empowers educators with efficient access to digital learning tools and allows students to focus on their learning journeys without technical interruptions.

"Our partnership with ClassLink reinforces our commitment to enhancing educational technology by making digital access easier and more secure for both educators and learners," said Satadeep Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer at MagicBox. "Through this collaboration, we continue to support educational publishers and institutions in delivering high-quality learning experiences, simplifying digital transitions for K-12 institutions globally."

"ClassLink and MagicBox are a natural fit. This partnership further supports our goal to take the complexity out of digital learning, remove distractions from the classroom, and give educators more time to support their students' learning," said Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, ClassLink.

The MagicBox platform, a customizable SaaS solution, serves a wide range of global publishers and education providers, featuring over 20 ClassLink integrations to facilitate smooth roster management and SSO functionality. This partnership represents a crucial step in advancing MagicBox's mission to empower educators with tools that make digital learning intuitive, effective, and accessible.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education. For any further information, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 2,900 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894449/3652182/Magic_Box_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Magic EdTech