MagicBox Recognized as Primary Winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence 2023 for the Second Time in a Row

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic EdTech's flagship digital learning platform, MagicBox , has secured a top spot in the primary education category in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence 2023.

These prestigious awards recognize outstanding educational products that showcase adaptability in various learning environments, evaluate mastery in learning and teaching, and promote personalized and inclusive learning experiences. The distinguished panel of expert judges selected MagicBox for its remarkable ability to offer AI-powered learning tools to scale content development and provide personalized, engaging, and interactive online learning.

With several accolades, MagicBox is gaining prominence as an inclusive learning solution that tailors education to individual needs. A trusted platform for over 7 million learners, teachers, and publishers worldwide, MagicBox continues to make a significant impact.

"This award is a testament to our ongoing dedication to reshaping the learning experience. It underscores our commitment to continual innovation, infusion with cutting edge AI/ML, and introducing features that enhance the platform and elevate the delivery of education," said Satadeep Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer, MagicBox.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education. The platform is being used by over 7 million students worldwide.

About Tech & Learning

Tech & Learning has written about tools and ideas that transform education since 1980. Tech & Learning is published by Future PLC, which also publishes Tom's Guide, Tech Radar, Live Science, Space.com, and more than 100 other top brands, and is based in London, New York, Washington D.C., Bath, and other locations around the globe.

