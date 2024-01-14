Following an investment in MagicCube, Shift4 selects i-Accept as its preferred softPOS Tap-to-Pay solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube, the startup that created the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category, announced today at NRF's Retail Big Show that it has partnered with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to offer the company's i-Accept ™ solution to merchants in the United States. i-Accept turns any Android smartphone or tablet into a PCI compliant payment device that can accept secure contactless payments using Tap-to-Pay – with or without PIN.

MagicCube Partners with Shift4 to Offer Android Tap-to-Pay Solution

"We are thrilled to be selected as the preferred softPOS provider for Shift4, delivering a cutting-edge, truly secure, and scalable payment acceptance experience to the hundreds of thousands of merchants in their network," said Sam Shawki, CEO and cofounder of MagicCube. "i-Accept takes the complexity out of moving the checkout experience beyond the cashier's desk and enables merchants of all sizes – from the smallest to the largest ones, with sophisticated backend and compliance needs – to offer better shopping experiences to their customers with seamless Tap-to-Pay on any Android device, including phones, tablets, and touch screens."

i-Accept empowers merchants of all sizes to accept contactless transactions using payment cards and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and it even adapts to local card schemes. It also allows for secure PIN capture on the device screen without the need to scramble or shuffle the PIN entry device keys, making the transaction experience seamless and convenient for consumers.

"At Shift4, our mission is to power commerce by empowering merchants with simple and innovative technology solutions," said Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer at Shift4. "MagicCube's state-of-the-art i-Accept solution aligns with this goal by delivering unmatched flexibility and convenience for retail businesses of all types and sizes."

Tap-to-Pay acceptance powered by i-Accept will be available to retailers in the Shift4 network early this year. To learn more, visit www.i-accept.com or visit the Shift4 booth at NRF's Retail Big Show, in New York City, January 14-16.

About MagicCube



MagicCube leads the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category with its software-based, virtual Trusted Execution Environment (vTEE) platform. The technology enables secure, large-scale deployment and management of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile solutions to consumers. MagicCube was awarded the first recognition of a software-based Trusted Execution Environment issued by EMVCo, the global consortium which facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. MagicCube has been named by Network World's one of the "10 Hot IoT Startups to Watch", listed as a Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management by Gartner, and is the only startup to sit on the board of the PCI Security Standards Council. Investors in MagicCube include Mosaik Partners, Shift4, Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, ID Tech, Sony Innovation Fund, and Visa, among others. For more information, visit www.magiccube.co or follow us on Twitter @MAGIC3INC .

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

