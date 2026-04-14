Magicgate and Teslasuit Announce Strategic Collaboration Accelerating U.S. Market Expansion of new "Teslasuit XR5"

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magicgate, a technology consulting and innovation firm specializing in immersive training and AI-driven enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Teslasuit, a leader in advanced haptic technology, motion capture, and human performance systems.

The collaboration supports the U.S. expansion of Teslasuit's newly introduced XR5, a next-generation haptic device designed to deliver high-fidelity, data-driven immersive experiences across training, simulation, and operational environments.

Magicgate and Teslasuit partner to accelerate U.S. expansion of XR5, advancing immersive training and performance Post this

Teslasuit XR5 integrates full-body haptics, motion capture, and biometric sensing into a unified system built for research, enterprise, defense and medical use. As part of its product roadmap, Teslasuit's team plans to introduce Teslaglove this year, extending capabilities into fine motor interaction, force feedback, and tactile precision. Together, the suit and glove support a more complete human interface for immersive environments.

Magicgate will support U.S. growth through business development, ecosystem partnerships, and solution integration, helping organizations move from standalone technology to fully deployed, outcome-driven systems.

"Teslasuit XR5 represents a shift toward integrated human interface systems," said Skip Kimpel, CEO of Magicgate. "Combined with upcoming Teslaglove, this becomes a powerful platform for delivering measurable outcomes in training, simulation, and performance environments."

The collaboration will focus on key sectors where realism and performance are critical:

Defense





Aviation & Space Operations





Public Safety & Emergency Response





Higher Education & Research





Enterprise Training & Workforce Development





Healthcare & Medical Simulation





Robotics & Teleoperation

These applications extend from mission-critical defense and space training scenarios to enterprise and academic environments, where immersive, data-driven experiences are becoming essential to performance, safety, and operational readiness.

"Scaling Teslasuit XR5 requires strong ecosystem partners who can translate capability into real-world deployment," said George Campbell, CEO at Teslasuit. "Magicgate brings the expertise and relationships needed to accelerate adoption across the U.S."

Magicgate will also support demonstrations, pilot programs, and early-stage deployments with enterprise, academic, and government organizations.

About Magicgate

Magicgate is a technology consulting and innovation firm focused on AI, XR, and human interface systems. The company helps organizations design and deploy next-generation solutions across defense, aviation & space operations, healthcare, education, robotics, and enterprise environments.

About Teslasuit

Teslasuit is a wearable innovation brand enabling organizations to train, simulate, and optimize human performance through full-body haptics, motion capture, and biometric feedback.

Media Contact:

Skip Kimpel

Magicgate, LLC

[email protected]

954-257-8252

www.magicgate.com

SOURCE Magicgate, LLC