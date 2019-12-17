Magician Aaron Radatz Attempts to Beat Houdini's Record

CANTON, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct from his world tour, Michigan native Aaron Radatz will be returning to the Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton, MI, for one show only-Saturday, December 28th at 7 p.m.

Award Winning Magician Aaron Radatz Magician Aaron Radatz Performing Houdini's Upside-Down Straight Jacket Escape

Radatz, who was recently featured on the global TV sensation Masters of Illusion, will be presenting his show of illusion and comedy magic. "This is one of the shows I am always excited about all year as I get to return to my home state and entertain during this magical season," Radatz said. A perfect holiday family event as the show combines his creative brand of eye-popping magic with an immense amount of audience participation by all ages.

As the highlight of his performance, Radatz will recreate Harry Houdini's famous upside-down straight jacket escape as he dangles 50' above the stage by his ankles. Historical archives show Houdini's best time at the same escape at 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Radatz will do his best to beat that time after audience members secure him in the jacket.

Back by popular demand, Aaron will be joined by his wife April Radatz. A regular entertainer with Legends in Concert, April is a trained singer and dancer that has been taking the stage by storm since the age of 6. Having shared the stage with Ed McMahon and Andy Williams, she will ring in the holidays with some favorite yuletide tunes and dazzle in the magic with Aaron.

Aaron Radatz was born and raised in Detroit and began his magic career at the young age of 6. In the Michigan area alone, he has performed for General Motors, Chrysler, Soaring Eagle Casino, Andiamo's, Jeff Daniels, the Detroit Tigers, and several others. Time Magazine said, "He is the magician to see."

Recently, Radatz completed his first headlining engagement on the famed Las Vegas Strip and is the only magician to have been commissioned by the US Pentagon to entertain our overseas troops. To date, Radatz has toured 50 U.S. states, 49 countries and 6 continents. Tickets range from $18.00 to $22.00 and can be purchased online at www.cantonvillagetheater.org or by calling (734) 394-5300. Learn more about the award-winning magic of Aaron Radatz at www.aaronradatz.com.

