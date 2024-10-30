MagicLinks Introduces First-of-Its-Kind CreatorCare Rewards Program Offering Monthly Stipend for Personal Health Insurance Coverage to Creators

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicLinks , the go-to influencer marketing platform for diverse creators, is thrilled to announce the launch of the MagicLinks CreatorCare Rewards Program. This groundbreaking initiative, the first in the creator economy, is designed to support the well-being of creators by offering a monthly stipend to be used toward their personal health insurance coverage.

Content creators are often faced with the challenge of managing their own healthcare needs, with many lacking access to traditional employer-provided benefits. A recent study found that over 40% of full-time creators do not have adequate health insurance, citing cost as the primary barrier. MagicLinks is stepping up to provide support, ensuring that creators can focus on what they do best—creating engaging content—without the added stress of navigating healthcare expenses.

MagicLinks Introduces First-of-Its-Kind CreatorCare Rewards Program - Stipend for Health Insurance Coverage to Creators

Program Information:

Eligibility Criteria: Two qualification tiers, providing both established and up-and-coming creators the opportunity to benefit based on their performance. Creators are evaluated annually.





Benefit Period: Qualified creators will receive a monthly stipend to be used toward their personal health insurance coverage for the entire following year, starting on January 1, 2025 .

Why It Matters: The Creator Economy is thriving, but many creators struggle to access essential benefits. The MagicLinks CreatorCare Rewards Program is a response to this growing need, recognizing that financial stability and access to healthcare are crucial for sustaining a successful creative career.

"MagicLinks has always been about empowering creators, and the CreatorCare Rewards Program is our way of giving back to those who power our platform," said Brian Nickerson, CEO & Founder of MagicLinks. "This program is not just a reward; it's a commitment to our creators' well-being and a testament to our belief that creators deserve more support."

Setting a New Standard: By providing financial assistance toward personal health insurance coverage, MagicLinks is leading the way in ensuring that creators have access to the essentials they need to thrive.

For more information about the MagicLinks CreatorCare Rewards Program, visit https://creator.magiclinks.com/creatorcare .

About MagicLinks: MagicLinks is the premier solution for video-focused social commerce, connecting brands and creators to drive actionable & scalable full-funnel results. Our mission is to deliver data-driven video influencer campaigns at scale that drive sustainable and meaningful engagement & growth for both brands and creators.

SOURCE MagicLinks