MagicLinks Launches AI Shelf™ to Help Brands Win in AI-Powered Product Discovery

First creator commerce platform to combine content intelligence, AI search optimization and data-driven creator casting as AI answer engines reshape how consumers discover and buy products

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicLinks, the creator commerce platform powering more than $12.3 billion in gross merchandise value across 10-plus years of YouTube campaigns, today announced the launch of AI Shelf™, a first-of-its-kind intelligence system that helps brands establish authority in AI-generated product discovery. The launch comes as AI answer engines — including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and others — fundamentally change how consumers find and purchase products.

The stakes are significant. ChatGPT now serves 800 million weekly users, and Gartner projects that 25% of traditional search volume will shift to AI assistants by 2026. Nearly 65% of all Google searches already end without a click, as consumers get answers directly from AI summaries.

For brands, the challenge is no longer about ranking in search results — it's about being cited as a trusted source when AI engines synthesize the web into a single answer. The creator economy, valued at $250 billion globally and growing at 23% annually, sits at the center of this shift: YouTube has surpassed Reddit as the most cited source across major large language models, referenced 200 times more than any other video platform.

AI Shelf™ helps brands compete in this new environment through three integrated capabilities:

Commerce Intelligence audits creator video content for brand-safe language, SEO-optimized metadata, FTC compliance, revenue optimizations, and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) scoring, ensuring every video is structured to generate revenue and be indexed and cited by AI.

audits creator video content for brand-safe language, SEO-optimized metadata, FTC compliance, revenue optimizations, and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) scoring, ensuring every video is structured to generate revenue and be indexed and cited by AI. Match Intelligence ® , MagicLinks' data-driven creator casting system, activates the right creators at scale through always-on campaigns that build the consistent, repeated signals AI engines require to recognize category authority.

, MagicLinks' data-driven creator casting system, activates the right creators at scale through always-on campaigns that build the consistent, repeated signals AI engines require to recognize category authority. Discovery Intelligence measures a brand's visibility across AI search platforms through proprietary signal scoring and competitive benchmarking, providing query-level visibility into where brands appear — and where they don't — in AI-generated answers.

"The AI shelf is the most important retail real estate of the next decade, and most brands don't yet know how to own it. We built AI Shelf™ because we have spent 10 years accumulating the creator commerce data, the YouTube expertise, and the measurement infrastructure to solve this problem in a way no one else can."

— Brian Nickerson, CEO and Founder, MagicLinks

MagicLinks' own data, drawn from hundreds of thousands of YouTube videos, shows that YouTube content drives brand revenue and discovery for more than two years after publication, with nearly 20% of total revenue generated after the 12-month mark — compared with a few weeks for static social posts. Internal campaign analysis further demonstrates that always-on programs deliver 122% more growth over one year compared with one-off activations, mirroring findings from Influencer Marketing Hub that brands achieve an average $5.78 return for every dollar spent on influencer marketing. The next step for brands is ensuring revenue-generation continues as consumer search evolves.

The performance impact of AI-optimized content is measurable. In a recent video campaign with a major national retailer, two creators with nearly identical view counts and content quality scores created content from the same brief. One generated $52,060 in sales. The other generated $1,261. The difference was traced entirely to content optimization factors: keyword-rich titles, brand visibility in thumbnails, structured descriptions with explicit CTAs, and AEO-ready metadata. AI Shelf™ now scores and surfaces all of this before a dollar of campaign budget is spent.

"Every brand we talk to is asking where they show up when a consumer asks an AI what to buy. AI Shelf™ is the answer — and it starts with YouTube, with the right creators, with consistent messaging built for how AI engines learn. Early AEO adopters are already capturing 3.4 times more AI-driven traffic than competitors who wait. The window to move first is open right now."

— Jennifer Piña, Co-Founder and VP, Brand Strategy & Revenue, MagicLinks

AI Shelf™ is available now for brand and retail partners. For more information, visit magiclinks.com/brands/ai-shelf or contact [email protected].

About MagicLinks

MagicLinks is a Certified B Corporation and the creator commerce platform with the largest verified creator-to-commerce dataset in the industry. With 10-plus years of video data, 38,000-plus vetted creators, 1.6 million videos launched and $12.3 billion in GMV across 5,000-plus brand partners, MagicLinks is the only platform with a complete, connected view across creators, retailers, social platforms and AI performance.

SOURCE MagicLinks