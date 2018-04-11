Magic's Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales

Magic Software has over 30 years of experience improving productivity for IT teams developing and deploying business applications. Through over 800 partners in Japan, business applications developed by Magic xpa have been introduced to over 40,000 companies and have been used in more than 300 types of business application software packages.

"This recognition of our market leadership confirms the quality and reliability of Magic Software's Magic xpa application development platform," stated Toshio Sato, President at Magic Software Japan. "Magic Software's technology delivers on the promise of agile development, which requires ultra-fast development of quality software to adjust quickly to fast changing business processes."

MIC Research Institute Ltd

Established in 1991, MIC Research Institute has focused on marketing researches in the IT and Telecommunications industries. The company provides top-class knowledge resources in these fields in Japan.

For more information visit: www.mic-r.co.jp

