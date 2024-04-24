MagiQ Technologies Taps Sandia Labs for Extreme Seismic Sensor Tests; Results Far Exceed High Temperature Benchmarks for Geothermal Applications

Prolonged exposure to 300°C demonstrates long-term reliability for the Company's innovative, fiber-optic geothermal sensors

SOMERVILLE, Mass. , April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagiQ Technologies, the leader in optical sensor innovation for energy, defense, and telecom, announced today that they have successfully demonstrated the high-temperature capabilities of their fiber-optic accelerometers during extensive simulated testing at Sandia National Laboratories.

The goal of the testing at Sandia Labs was to demonstrate that MagiQ's GeoLite (TM) sensors could accurately collect data at extreme temperatures during prolonged exposure, simulating weeks, even months of continuous geothermal data acquisition in extreme, real world scenarios.

Download the Sandia Labs test results here https://www.magiqtech.com/sandia-labs-report/

Sandia Labs is a National Nuclear Security Administration research and development center with expertise in geosciences and seismology dating back to the 1950s. The testing was conducted at Sandia's primary location in Albuquerque, NM.

The test results confirm that the Company's GeoLite sensors functioned effectively and maintained consistent sensitivity at temperatures exceeding 250°C, proving their viability for extreme geothermal applications. Furthermore, the sensors maintained their sensitivity after prolonged exposure to 300°C for one week, simulating one month of operation at 250°C. This signifies their long-term reliability in the extreme heat found in deep, hot geothermal wells.

Traditional multi-component geophones and Distributed Acoustic Sensors (DAS) experience limited-service life and high failure rates in geothermal wells above 150°C. While DAS sensing has the ability to withstand these high temperatures, they lack the sensor directionality and the sensitivity required for mapping fractures in engineered geothermal systems (EGS).

About MagiQ Technologies

Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, MagiQ Technologies was founded in 1999 with the express purpose of researching and developing marketable applications leveraging optical processing. Leading organizations including TotalEnergies, US Department of Energy, DARPA, US Army, Airforce, NASA, and others rely on MagiQ Technologies to better communicate, safeguard, and secure their worlds. Learn more about MagiQ Technologies by visiting www.magiqtech.com

About Sandia National Laboratories

Sandia National Laboratories is a multimission laboratory operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration. Sandia Labs has major research and development responsibilities in nuclear deterrence, global security, defense, energy technologies and economic competitiveness, with main facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Livermore, California.

Media Contact:

Dwight Galler

Director, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MagiQ Technologies