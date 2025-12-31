MagIron Completes Purchase of the Reynolds Pellet Plant

GILBERT, Minn., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MagIron LLC ("MagIron" or the "Company) refers to its previous announcement regarding its agreement to purchase the pellet plant located near Reynolds, Indiana from the Receivership Estate of Altos Hornos De Mexico, S.A.B De C.V. (the "Acquisition").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has today successfully completed the Acquisition on schedule and in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA").

Larry Lehtinen, CEO of MagIron said, "The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for MagIron. We now look forward to implementing our restart strategy and bringing significant investment and jobs creation to both Minnesota and Indiana."

A further update will be provided as and when appropriate.

MagIron, LLC.

Larry Lehtinen, CEO: +1 218-349-1277

Ed Jack, Audley Capital: +44 7478 686 062 / +46 705 586 062

www.magironusa.com

About MagIron

MagIron was established to support and accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry by becoming a key supplier of high quality, low carbon iron units which will be critical for the future success and decarbonization of the US steel industry. The Company is focused on the restart of an iron ore concentrator located near Grand Rapids, Minnesota and a pelletizing plant located near Reynolds, Indiana. Both facilities are modern, past-producing plants benefiting from over $660 million of prior investment. The facilities have previously operated at an annualized run-rate of approximately 2.2 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") of BF grade concentrate and were designed to expand to 3.0 mtpa relatively quickly and at low capital intensity. The iron ore concentrator was originally designed to process previously discarded waste materials from historical mining operations and convert such feed materials into high grade, low impurity iron ore concentrate. Given the significant historical mining operations across the Mesabi Iron Range in northern Minnesota, there are vast amounts of waste material and in-situ virgin oxidized iron formation in close proximity to MagIron's concentrator which are suitable as feedstock to support a multi-decade business plan.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's potential completion of the acquisition of the Reynolds Pellet Plant, the Company' strategy, its other current and future assets, the results of technical and feasibility studies, expected production profiles, product quality, capital and operating costs, development timelines, permitting, financing, market conditions, potential future expansion or optionality, including the ability to produce additional production, and investments and management's expectations with respect to the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; operating costs; uncertain demand and supply dynamics and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; social and transport disruptions; risks related to the availability of financing, permitting and regulatory approvals; construction and commissioning performance; and other factors beyond the control of MagIron. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement, and MagIron does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

