MAGLITE® Flashlight Wins National Hardware American Manufacturing Award for Best New Product for Second Year in a Row

NHS and the Made In USA Brand annually pick the Best New Product from an American manufacturer as such products are favored by conscientious consumers. The NHS and the Made in USA Brand are working together to support manufacturers who are forerunners in this national trend. The American Manufacturing Awards are given to companies that manufacture their products in the U.S.A. and focus on excellence in design, quality and innovation.

"It is an honor to receive this coveted award for the second year in a row," said Tony Maglica, president, owner and founder of MAG Instrument. "We maintain a commitment to high quality, American manufactured products while providing the public with high-performance, reliable and durable products."

The mid-sized ML150LR flashlight was designed with first responders in mind. It is a rechargeable flashlight that comes with a cradle intended to ride alongside officers in their patrol vehicle. The ML150LR packs over 1,000 lumens and lasts up to 79 hours in ECO mode. Multiple law enforcement officers from the National Tactical Officers Association who field-tested the ML150LR flashlight gave it a high rating and praised it for a variety of critical features including brightness, beam throw, toughness, on-time between charges and more. The ML150LR is also MAG's first mid-size flashlight to use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFeP04) rechargeable battery chemistry, which allows for faster recharging (about 2.5 hours from "dead" to "full").

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

