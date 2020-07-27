MAGLITE® Introduces New Backpack Line that Meets the MAGLITE® Standard for Performance and Durability

ONTARIO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGLITE® is introducing a line of backpacks that meet the MAGLITE® standard for performance and durability. The backpacks are "Manufactured in the U.S.A." The backpacks are made to the same standards as those provided to active duty service members of the U.S. military.

The backpacks are yet another product introduced by MAGLITE® that meets a critical need and is produced to the same high standards for performance and durability as any Maglite flashlight. The first products to be released include a Maglite EDC (Every Day Carry) backpack and a larger Maglite Tactical backpack that is geared toward multipurpose use and would be great for adventurers, professional users and first responders alike. The Maglite Tactical Backpack also includes a flashlight holder for larger Maglite C and D cell flashlights. Also available as a separate accessory that will fit the tactical backpack are a set of three internal pouches that can be utilized for holding smaller flashlights, medical gear or other personal items.

Both backpacks feature multiple separate pocket areas and can be customized to fit your needs for storage. The backpacks are ideal for everything from daily use for business and travel to hiking, camping and even full-on tactical use and are made with 1000 & 400 denier Cordura® nylon so they are extremely durable. Both also feature a Mil-W17337 Webbing Carry Handle and have designated side pockets to hold Maglite Flashlights.

"These products meet and exceed the standards we expect as a product branded under the legendary Maglite brand name which has always stood for world class quality," said Anthony Maglica, Founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc.

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

Learn more: https://maglite.com/collections/backpacks

*IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0727s2p-maglite-bpack-300dpi.jpg

SOURCE Mag Instrument Inc.