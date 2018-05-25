MAGLITE® Joins Patriotic Americans and Organizations as Sponsor of The American Veterans Center and National Memorial Day Parade

"I have deep feelings and great respect for all veterans and I am so pleased that we have been able to partner with The American Veterans Center in their efforts to make sure the greatest generation of World War II veterans are honored and that their sacrifice is not forgotten," said Tony Maglica, president, owner and founder of MAG Instrument.

On Memorial Day in Washington D.C., hundreds of thousands of Americans will line the National Mall to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, initially known as Decoration Day when it originated in the years following the Civil War. The parade will pay special tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American pilots in U.S. military history, in recognition of the 75th anniversary of their first deployment which took place in 1943, amid World War II. Several surviving Tuskegee Airmen will attend the parade. The parade will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

This year's Grand Marshals are Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos (Army National Guard veteran), and Spencer Stone (U.S. Air Force veteran), the heroes who stopped the terrorist attack on the French train in 2015 and who recently portrayed themselves in Clint Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris." MAGLITE® is sponsoring their appearance. Honorary Grand Marshal is famed actor and veterans' advocate Gary Sinise. Also joining the parade are Tony-winning actor Joe Mantegna, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, and celebrity chef & U.K. Royal Navy veteran Robert Irvine, with musical performances by Trace Adkins, Jerrod Niemann, and Cassidy Daniels.

About MAG Instrument:

MAG Instrument is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. For more visit: http://maglite.com/

MAGLITE SALES

Scott Field

Global Vice President

Sales and Marketing

+1-800-289-6241

sfield@magmail.com

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Lou Desmond

for Mag Instrument, Inc.

+1-951-258-6466

lou@dandlpr.com

*LOGO: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0907s2p-maglite-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maglite-joins-patriotic-americans-and-organizations-as-sponsor-of-the-american-veterans-center-and-national-memorial-day-parade-300655105.html

SOURCE MAG Instrument, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maglite.com

