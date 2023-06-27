MAGLITE®, the PEDESTRIAN SAFETY INSTITUTE and other new partners TO PROMOTE TRAFFIC AND PEDESTRIAN SAFETY DURING National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month

News provided by

Mag Instrument Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Pedestrian Deaths Continue to Increase Unabated Year After Year – A Pedestrian is Killed Every 75 Minutes in the U.S. (GHSA)

ONTARIO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maglite brand partners up with the Pedestrian Safety Institute (PSI) to support traffic and pedestrian safety during the deadliest month of the year, July. According to the PSI, July has the highest rate of traffic-related fatalities. The days surrounding July 4th are particularly dangerous and are routinely referred to as the deadliest driving days of the year. 

Continue Reading
National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month
National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month

Drivers in the United States struck and killed 3,434 people in the first half of 2022 – up 5%, or 168 more deaths, from the same period the year before, according to analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). 

Darkness and low visibility play a significant role in pedestrian deaths. In fact, more than 70 percent of fatalities happen in low-light conditions, particularly at night. In addition to the Pedestrian Safety Institute, Maglite is proud to have the American Paramedic Association, Citizens Behind the Badge, the U.S. Deputy Sheriffs Association, the lead economist of the Drucker School, Jay Prag, America's Criminologist Dr. Currie Myers, and legal scholar John Tulac joining in this mission to illuminate the dangers facing pedestrians and solutions.

National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month was created by the Pedestrian Safety Institute with the goal of educating and urging drivers to use caution while driving during this time of year. 

"There are simple ways to reduce the number of deaths due to pedestrian traffic accidents - carry a bright flashlight, wear reflective clothing and be cautious, especially around fast-moving traffic," said Tony Maglica, founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the Maglite® Flashlight. 

Other facts and Safety Tips are available in the attached materials and at https://maglite.com/collections/national-roadside-safety-awareness.

Info sheet (PDF): https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0089/1764/7423/files/PSI_Flyer.pdf?v=1687543185

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com 

SOURCE Mag Instrument Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.