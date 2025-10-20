Magma Math Secures $10 Million in Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and AI Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Math, the AI-powered K-12 instructional platform empowering teachers and creating student-centered classrooms, announced today the closing of an additional $10 million funding round from current investor Five Elms Capital. This investment will fuel Magma Math's mission to make math meaningful for every learner by equipping educators with intelligent tools that deepen student understanding and increase engagement in classrooms worldwide.

Magma Math makes student thinking visible in real time, empowering teachers to drive deeper discourse and understanding in math classrooms. Magma Math was founded in Sweden and has grown to include offices in the US and UK.

Since its inception in 2015, Magma Math has revolutionized math education by combining research-based math pedagogy with AI-powered technology to save teachers time and increase their capacity to personalize education for each student. The platform has demonstrated measurable gains in classrooms, including up to a 400% increase in math outcomes compared to classrooms without Magma Math. With this new funding, Magma Math plans to scale its AI innovations, expand its team, and bring next-generation learning experiences to more schools globally.

"Our vision is clear: AI is the engine powering the future of math learning," said Henrik Appert, CEO and Co-founder of Magma Math. "This funding allows us to double down on innovation, support teachers with smarter tools, and continue building a thriving, mission-driven company at the forefront of EdTech."

Five Elms Partner Joe Onofrio commented on the investment: "Magma Math has demonstrated exceptional product-market fit in addressing one of education's most pressing challenges: raising math proficiency at scale through AI-driven instruction. We're excited to partner with Henrik and the team as they work to improve mathematics achievement across the US, UK, Sweden, Germany and beyond."

Building on its momentum in the AI space, Magma Math recently received support from the Gates Foundation to advance teacher-focused tools that recognize student thinking and provide actionable insights. This initiative reflects Magma Math's commitment to using AI as a supportive force that amplifies teacher impact and deepens student engagement, ensuring that human connection remains at the center of every classroom.

Magma Math is shaping the future of math learning by combining human insight with the power of AI. The platform supports formative assessment, mathematical discourse, and deep conceptual understanding while integrating seamlessly with classroom technology to drive lasting academic success.

Magma Math is a K-12 math platform that enables students to show their thinking and helps teachers implement effective math pedagogy while saving time. Aligned with state standards, it supports formative assessments, mathematical discourse, student-centered learning, and deeper math understanding, seamlessly integrating with classroom technology to drive academic growth.

