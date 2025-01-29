Magma Power Announces Plans to Revolutionize Bitcoin Mining with Clean Geothermal Energy

Leveraging the Earth's magma to sustainably power the future of blockchain technology.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power, a global innovator in geothermal energy technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative to transform Bitcoin mining by leveraging its patented magma-based geothermal energy solutions. This revolutionary approach combines the immense potential of magma reservoirs with blockchain mining, creating a scalable, low-cost, and environmentally sustainable operation.

Revolutionary Energy Technology

Magma Power's proprietary geothermal technology taps directly into underground magma reservoirs to produce reliable, high-output renewable energy. With the ability to generate up to 50 megawatts (MW) of baseload power per well, Magma Power's energy solution sets a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability in renewable energy.

"At Magma Power, we are committed to solving the energy challenges of the future," said Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power. "Bitcoin mining has faced criticism for its environmental impact, but with our clean energy technology, we're proving it doesn't have to be this way. Our geothermal technology provides renewable, cost-efficient power that's perfectly suited to the high demands of blockchain mining."

Cost-Efficient Energy for High-Demand Applications

One of the key advantages of Magma Power's technology is its ability to deliver energy at an extremely competitive rate of $0.02 to $0.04 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This low-cost, reliable energy not only enhances the profitability of Bitcoin mining but also ensures that it is powered by clean, renewable resources.

"By combining geothermal energy with blockchain mining, we're addressing two major issues at once: the environmental concerns surrounding cryptocurrency mining and the need for a sustainable, affordable energy source," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power. "This is the kind of innovation that can redefine industries."

Reliable Energy with a Minimal Carbon Footprint

Unlike intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind, Magma Power's geothermal energy provides baseload power—available 24/7, year-round. This reliability ensures uninterrupted operations for energy-intensive applications such as Bitcoin mining, while also contributing to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

"Our ability to harness the Earth's magma reservoirs allows us to generate renewable power with a minimal environmental footprint," said KC Conner, founder of Magma Power. "This is not just a technological breakthrough—it's a shift toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for industries that require substantial energy."

Highly Profitable Carbon-Free Bitcoin Mining With Magma Power

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance calculates than the average global electricity price for Bitcoin mining is $0.05 per kWh. With magma power prices forecasted to be near $.02 per kWh, magma power presents a revolutionary development for environmentally-friendly Bitcoin mining.

One of the key advantages of Magma Power's initiative is the ability to pair its low-cost, geothermal energy with the advanced Antminer S21 Bitcoin mining machines. These machines are among the most efficient miners available, offering high hash rates while consuming significantly less power. The key benefits of using magma power for Bitcoin mining are forecasted to include:

Energy Cost Advantage : Magma Power's geothermal energy is delivered at a cost of $0.02 to $0.04 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), significantly lower than traditional power sources.

: Magma Power's geothermal energy is delivered at a cost of $0.02 to per kilowatt-hour (kWh), significantly lower than traditional power sources. Profit Per Machine Per Day: At $0.02 /kWh, the energy cost per Antminer S21 machine is approximately $1.68/day Based on current Bitcoin network difficulty and rewards, an Antminer S21 machine can produce $10.30 /day in net profit before depreciation costs

Operating Profit Potential Per Well: Machine Costs: Each Antminer S21 machine currently costs around $4,500 , and a single 50 MW magma well can power 14,000 machines, resulting in daily profit of $144,000 per well. Operating Profit: At $101,420 per Bitcoin , a single well could generate $52 million/year in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).



Ideal Global Locations for Geothermal Bitcoin Mining

Magma Power's clean energy initiative has identified several strategic global locations with high geothermal potential for Bitcoin mining and other energy-intensive applications:

El Salvador ( Bitcoin City) : Already at the forefront of the Bitcoin revolution, El Salvador offers the perfect conditions to pair Magma Power's technology with the country's geothermal resources. This partnership could solidify Bitcoin City as a global hub for sustainable blockchain innovation.

: Already at the forefront of the revolution, offers the perfect conditions to pair Magma Power's technology with the country's geothermal resources. This partnership could solidify City as a global hub for sustainable blockchain innovation. Iceland : Renowned for its abundant geothermal activity and commitment to clean energy, Iceland is a prime location for harnessing magma-powered solutions. The country's cool climate also reduces operational costs for Bitcoin mining facilities, making it a highly attractive option.

: Renowned for its abundant geothermal activity and commitment to clean energy, is a prime location for harnessing magma-powered solutions. The country's cool climate also reduces operational costs for mining facilities, making it a highly attractive option. Vanuatu : As a Pacific Island nation vulnerable to climate change, Vanuatu has a vested interest in transitioning to renewable energy. Magma Power's solutions could not only power sustainable industries but also strengthen the nation's energy independence.

: As a Pacific Island nation vulnerable to climate change, has a vested interest in transitioning to renewable energy. Magma Power's solutions could not only power sustainable industries but also strengthen the nation's energy independence. Azores Islands: Located in the mid-Atlantic, this Portuguese territory boasts untapped geothermal potential. By integrating Magma Power's technology, the Azores could become a leader in renewable energy while driving local economic growth through blockchain and green industries.

Applications Beyond Bitcoin Mining

While Bitcoin mining is a key focus of this initiative, Magma Power's geothermal energy technology has wide-ranging applications. From powering AI data centers and other digital technologies to producing green hydrogen, green ammonia, and renewable fuels, Magma Power is poised to be a leader in delivering sustainable energy solutions across multiple industries.

"This technology is about more than cryptocurrency—it's about creating a global energy solution that supports innovation while respecting the planet," added McDonald.

A Vision for the Future

By combining cutting-edge geothermal technology with the growing demand for sustainable blockchain mining, Magma Power is setting a new standard for what is possible in the energy sector. The initiative reflects Magma Power's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and redefining the energy landscape.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) with headquarters in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured fourteen worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

