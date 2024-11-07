Magma Power™ LLC Announces New Patent from US Patent and Trademark Office for Advanced System Harnessing Geothermal Power from Superhot Fluid and Underground Magma Reservoirs

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC is proud to announce the issuance of a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a cutting-edge system, method, and apparatus that harnesses geothermal power from superhot geothermal fluid (SHGF) and underground magma reservoirs. This advanced technology leverages the intense heat from the Earth's magma to produce sustainable, high-efficiency energy, offering a scalable and renewable solution for global power demands.

The patented system revolves around a cased wellbore that reaches deep into a magma reservoir, converting liquid-phase fluid into gas-phase fluid through a unique process of heat exchange. This gas-phase fluid is then transported to the surface for power generation, allowing for a highly efficient and continuous energy supply.

Key Features of the Patented System:

Cased Wellbore Design: The system includes a well casing suspended within a borehole extending from the surface to a magma reservoir. The casing forms the structural foundation of the wellbore, allowing safe and stable access to the geothermal heat source. Boiler Casing within Well Casing: A boiler casing housed within the well casing extends to the magma reservoir, with its terminal end submerged in magma. This design ensures optimal heat transfer from the magma to the fluid within the boiler casing. Fluid Conduit: A fluid conduit within the boiler casing delivers a liquid-phase fluid to the terminal end, where the extreme temperature and pressure of the magma convert it into a gas-phase fluid. This gas-phase fluid then travels back through the boiler casing to the surface for power generation. Sealed Well Head: The system includes a well head connected to the first end of the boiler casing, sealing the well and maintaining the integrity of the fluid and pressure throughout the process. The well head also receives the fluid conduit and drill stem.

Patent Claims:

Cased Wellbore System: A well casing suspended within a borehole extending between the surface and the underground magma reservoir. A boiler casing housed within the well casing delivers liquid-phase fluid to the terminal end submerged in magma, where it converts to gas-phase fluid for energy generation. Well Casing Depth: The well casing extends from the surface down to a boundary layer between dry rock and intrusive rock, ensuring access to the highest geothermal heat levels. Co-Axial Boiler and Well Casing: The boiler casing is aligned co-axially with the well casing, creating an annular void space between the two casings for insulation and stability. Insulation Layer: The system includes an insulation layer within the annular void space, spanning a predetermined length of the boiler casing, including the first end. This insulation ensures maximum heat retention and energy efficiency. Segmented Boiler Casing: The boiler casing is composed of multiple boiler casing segments welded together, forming a robust structure capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of the magma reservoir. Internal Compartments: The internal volume of the boiler casing is divided into multiple compartments by a set of casing plates, enhancing the system's ability to manage pressure and fluid flow. Casing Plate Apertures: Each casing plate includes apertures for the fluid conduit, drill stem, and steam vents. These steam vents allow the gas-phase fluid to travel efficiently through the boiler casing to the surface. Drill Stem Integration: The drill stem extends from the surface to the terminal end of the boiler casing, passing through the apertures in each casing plate, ensuring structural integrity and stability. Welded Drill Stem: The outer surface of the drill stem is welded to the casing plates along the aperture circumference, creating a solid, reliable connection to withstand the pressure and heat of the system.

CEO Levi Conner on the Impact of the Patent:

"This patent is an important step forward for MagmaPower and the future of renewable energy," said Levi Conner, CEO of MagmaPower LLC. "Our system offers a highly efficient and scalable solution to harness the Earth's geothermal heat, tapping into superhot geothermal fluids and magma reservoirs to generate continuous, sustainable power. We're proud to lead the way with this technology, which can significantly reduce the world's reliance on fossil fuels."

Inventor KC Conner on the Technical Innovation:

"Our patented system uses an advanced wellbore and boiler casing configuration to maximize the conversion of liquid-phase fluid into gas-phase fluid," said KC Conner, Inventor and Founder of MagmaPower LLC. "This process creates a gas-phase fluid that can be used to generate electricity efficiently. By ensuring that the well casing, boiler casing, and fluid conduit are insulated and tightly sealed, we've developed a reliable and highly durable system that can operate under extreme conditions."

Richard McDonald on the System's Efficiency:

"This system offers more than just the ability to capture geothermal energy; it's designed to optimize fluid flow, insulation, and heat conversion," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of MagmaPower LLC. "Our use of multiple compartments, steam vents, and welded connections ensures the entire process is as efficient and resilient as possible. This patent solidifies MagmaPower's role as a leader in geothermal innovation."

Industry Applications and Environmental Impact:

The patented system is designed to generate continuous, high-efficiency power from deep geothermal resources, providing a sustainable energy source that can scale to meet global energy demands. By leveraging magma reservoirs and superhot geothermal fluid, this technology has the potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a greener energy future.

Green Energy for Industry

Magma Power's patented technology can be applied across a range of industries, offering transformative solutions for:

AI Data Centers : As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7.

: As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7. Bitcoin Mining : Energy-intensive bitcoinmining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale.

: Energy-intensive bitcoinmining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale. Green Fuels: Magma Power enables the production of green hydrogen, ammonia, and kerosene, providing a carbon-neutral alternative for transportation and industrial sectors.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into a robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

