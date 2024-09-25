Magma Power LLC is Granted Patent for Advanced Wellbore System and Method for Extracting Heat from Magma

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC announces that is has been granted a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its advanced wellbore system and method designed to extract heat directly from magma reservoirs. This cutting-edge technology provides a novel solution for generating geothermal energy by leveraging the Earth's heat in magma chambers to produce a continuous flow of heated fluid for energy conversion.

The system and method allow for the safe and efficient drilling into magma chambers, enabling the extraction of geothermal heat to generate power. The patent covers both the wellbore design and the method of drilling, casing, and completing the wellbore, including key innovations that enhance its stability and efficiency under extreme conditions.

Magma Power is offering exclusive licensing agreements for over 1,000 identified global sites where magma power can be produced. These licenses provide partners with access to patented technology, enabling them to generate low-cost, renewable energy at under 1 cent per kWh. These opportunities are ideal for industries such as AI, automotive, aviation, and maritime, all of which are seeking affordable, green energy solutions.

"Our aim is to deliver baseload renewable power to users globally at a fraction of the cost of current alternatives," says founder and inventor KC Conner. "We're looking for partners who want to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Licensing opportunities are available starting at $50,000 per month during the pre-production phase, with royalties beginning at 12.5% of revenue generated from power, green fuels, and other products derived from magma energy.

Magma Power's patented technology can be applied across a range of industries, offering transformative solutions for:

AI Data Centers : As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7.

: As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7. Bitcoin Mining : Energy-intensive bitcoin mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale.

: Energy-intensive mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale. Green Fuels : Magma Power enables the production of green hydrogen , ammonia , and kerosene , providing a carbon-neutral alternative for transportation and industrial sectors.

: Magma Power enables the production of , , and , providing a alternative for transportation and industrial sectors. Energy-Intensive Manufacturing including renewable energy solutions for steel, aluminum, chemical, and cement manufacturing.

Key Features and Patent Claims:

Method for Completing a Wellbore: The patented method includes drilling a borehole from the surface into a magma chamber, using a drilling fluid that lifts cuttings from the borehole and quenches magma to form a solid-phase material that can be cut by the drill bit. Once the predetermined depth is achieved, the process transitions to supplying a thermodynamic fluid into the borehole to maintain the wellbore's structure. Cased Wellbore with Thermodynamic Fluid: After drilling, the borehole is cased from the surface to the magma chamber. A wellhead seals the casing, and a thermodynamic fluid is supplied into the wellbore to interact with the sidewalls, stabilizing the borehole and facilitating efficient heat transfer from the magma. Thermodynamic Fluid and Wellhead Capping: The system incorporates a method for capping the wellbore by coupling the wellhead to the casing, ensuring a secure seal and preventing unwanted fluid loss. A fluid conduit is inserted through the wellhead, allowing for continuous fluid flow between the magma chamber and the surface. Innovative Drilling Fluid: The drilling fluid used in the process quenches magma during drilling, creating a solid-phase material that stabilizes the borehole for further operations. Once the desired depth is reached, the system transitions to using a thermodynamic fluid that maintains the borehole structure while the wellbore is completed. Multi-Branch Boreholes: The wellbore design also allows for the drilling of multiple branches that extend outwardly into the magma body, optimizing heat extraction from the reservoir. Working Fluid and Back Pressure: A working fluid such as water is introduced into the wellbore, with back pressure maintained at 1,000 PSI, ensuring effective heat absorption and transfer from the magma to the working fluid. End Cap and Heat Transfer Process: The wellbore casing is sealed at the terminal end by an end cap to prevent the thermodynamic fluid from contacting the solid-phase material. The working fluid is continuously supplied to the wellbore, where it absorbs heat from the magma, creating a continuous flow of heated fluid that can be extracted for power generation.

Detailed Claims of the Patent:

Method for Wellbore Completion: Drilling a borehole from the surface into a magma chamber, using drilling fluid to lift cuttings and quench magma to form a solid-phase material that can be drilled through. Terminating drilling at a predetermined depth and supplying a thermodynamic fluid to maintain the borehole's structure. Casing and End Cap: Casing the borehole from the surface to the terminal end within the magma chamber and sealing the terminal end with an end cap to prevent fluid contact with the solid-phase material. Wellhead Installation: Capping the wellbore by coupling a wellhead to the casing and inserting a fluid conduit for continuous heat extraction. Multi-Branch Drilling : Drilling additional branches of the borehole into the magma body to enhance heat absorption and increase system efficiency. Thermodynamic Fluid and Back Pressure: Supplying a thermodynamic fluid with a boiling point below 150°C, such as water, while maintaining a back pressure of at least 1,000 PSI within the wellbore. Insulated Fluid Conduit: The working fluid, such as water, is supplied via an insulated fluid conduit that maintains temperature and efficiency while absorbing heat from the magma. Continuous Flow and Heat Extraction: The system allows for a continuous flow of working fluid to absorb heat from the magma, which can then be transported to the surface for steam processing and energy generation. Steam Processing Facility: The wellbore is coupled with a steam processing facility, where the heated fluid is converted into energy, maximizing the geothermal resource's potential. Branching for Enhanced Heat Absorption: The borehole design includes multiple branches extending into the magma body, significantly increasing the surface area for heat transfer and optimizing energy output.

CEO Levi Conner on the Patent's Impact:

"This patent represents a significant breakthrough in geothermal energy extraction. Our system taps directly into the Earth's magma chambers, providing a continuous source of geothermal heat that can power the next generation of renewable energy projects," said Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power LLC. "With our innovative wellbore design and heat extraction methods, we can scale this technology to meet global energy demands."

Inventor KC Conner on the Technical Innovation:

"Our method revolutionizes how we extract heat from magma by stabilizing the borehole with thermodynamic fluids and preventing direct contact between magma and working fluids," said KC Conner, Inventor and Founder of Magma Power LLC. "This approach enables us to safely and efficiently generate energy from deep within the Earth, opening new possibilities for geothermal power."

Richard McDonald on System Efficiency:

"The ability to maintain high back pressure and manage heat flow through our patented wellbore system ensures maximum efficiency in energy extraction," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power LLC. "By integrating multiple borehole branches and maintaining fluid control with advanced capping techniques, we've created a system that's built for long-term, sustainable power generation."

Industry Applications and Environmental Impact:

The patented wellbore system offers scalable geothermal energy solutions that can significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels by providing a continuous source of renewable energy. The system's ability to extract and process heat from magma makes it a key technology for the future of clean energy.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using MagmaPower™. Magma Power, LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power, LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into a robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

For media or licensing inquiries, please contact:

Richard McDonald

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Magma Power