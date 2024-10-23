Magma Power™ LLC Secures Patent for Advanced Geothermal System with Float Shoe Technology to Extract Heat from Magma Reservoirs

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power™ LLC. is thrilled to announce the issuance of a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a cutting-edge geothermal system that features innovative float shoe technology designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of heat extraction from underground magma reservoirs. This new system positions MagmaPower at the forefront of geothermal energy innovation, offering a more secure and effective way to tap into the immense heat stored within magma reservoirs for sustainable energy production.

The patented technology revolves around a boiler casing equipped with a float shoe positioned within a borehole that extends deep into an underground magma reservoir. The system also includes a movable ball within the float shoe, which controls the flow of fluids, optimizing the efficiency of the drilling process and preventing the uncontrolled flow of magma into the wellbore. This enables safe and reliable access to the geothermal heat source.

Key Features and Patent Claims:

Geothermal System with Borehole and Boiler Casing: The geothermal system includes a borehole that extends from the surface into a magma reservoir. A boiler casing is positioned within the borehole and extends into the magma reservoir. The terminal end of the boiler casing features a float shoe that is critical for managing fluid flow between the borehole and magma reservoir. Float Shoe with Movable Ball for Fluid Regulation: The float shoe is designed with a movable ball contained within a ball cage. The ball has an effective density that is greater than the drilling fluid but less than the magma, allowing it to move based on fluid pressure and density, thereby controlling the flow of drilling fluid and magma. Float Shoe Lock Ring: The system includes a float shoe lock ring, which ensures secure attachment of the float shoe to the boiler casing. This ring locks the shoe in place, ensuring stability during the drilling and heat extraction process. Movable Ball for Fluid Control: The movable ball is configured to rise to different positions depending on the fluid present. When drilling fluid is used, the ball moves to a partially raised position, allowing fluid to flow through the borehole. In the presence of magma, the ball moves to a fully raised position, restricting the flow of magma and maintaining the integrity of the system. Tapered Bottom End for Streamlined Design: The float shoe is designed with a tapered bottom end to minimize turbulence and provide a streamlined path for fluids to enter the borehole. This design feature ensures smooth operation and increases system durability.

Detailed Claims of the Patent:

Geothermal System and Float Shoe: The system features a boiler casing positioned within a borehole that extends into a magma reservoir. The casing includes a float shoe at the terminal end, which houses a movable ball designed to regulate fluid flow based on pressure and fluid density. The float shoe is essential for preventing uncontrolled magma flow into the wellbore. Float Shoe Lock Ring: The float shoe includes a top receptacle that holds a float shoe lock ring, securing the float shoe to the boiler casing and ensuring the system's stability. Ball Cage for Movable Ball: The ball cage within the float shoe contains the movable ball and is configured to allow the ball to rise in response to the density of the fluids present—whether drilling fluid or magma. Movable Ball for Flow Regulation: The movable ball is designed to move to a partially raised position when drilling fluid is present, allowing fluid to flow through the float shoe. When magma enters, the ball moves to a fully raised position, restricting the flow to ensure system safety. Tapered Float Shoe Design: The float shoe features a tapered bottom end, minimizing resistance and turbulence as fluids move through the system, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the geothermal operation.

CEO Levi Conner on the Patent's Impact:

"This patent represents an important step forward in the development of safe and efficient geothermal energy systems. By incorporating our innovative float shoe technology, we can now regulate the flow of magma and drilling fluids with unparalleled precision, ensuring the stability of the wellbore and maximizing heat extraction from the Earth's core," said Levi Conner, CEO of MagmaPower LLC. "This advancement is critical for scaling geothermal energy as a reliable, renewable energy source."

Inventor KC Conner on the Float Shoe Innovation:

"Our patented float shoe design is key to managing fluid dynamics in geothermal wells. The ability of the movable ball to regulate fluid flow, depending on the conditions in the borehole, provides greater control and safety during geothermal operations," said KC Conner, Inventor and Founder of MagmaPower LLC. "This technology ensures that we can safely access the heat from magma reservoirs without risking well integrity."

Richard McDonald on System Efficiency:

"This patented system optimizes fluid flow management during the geothermal drilling process, which enhances both safety and operational efficiency," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of MagmaPower LLC. "By incorporating features such as the tapered float shoe and the movable ball, we've created a system that is not only safe but also highly efficient for long-term geothermal energy extraction."

Industry Applications and Environmental Impact:

This geothermal system offers a highly effective method for safely extracting heat from magma reservoirs, providing a scalable and sustainable energy solution. The system's ability to regulate fluid flow ensures wellbore integrity and extends the lifespan of geothermal operations, making it a key technology for expanding the reach of clean, renewable energy worldwide.

About MagmaPower LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into a robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

For media and licensing inquiries, please contact:

Richard McDonald

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Magma Power