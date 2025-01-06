Magma Power's 16th Patent Granted By the USPTO Positions It As the Leading Replacement for Nuclear Energy in Green Fuel Production

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power, LLC, the global innovator of low-cost baseload renewable energy production technology, proudly announces that it has been granted its 16th patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This patent cements Magma Power's leadership in harnessing magma-driven energy to produce green hydrogen and green synthetic hydrocarbon fuels far more efficiently and cost-effectively than other baseload power sources like nuclear power.

Magma Power versus Nuclear.

The patent covers Magma Power's innovations related to the use of magma-powered thermochemical water splitting to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for synthetic green gasoline, green kerosene, and other green hydrocarbons.

"This patent isn't just a technological milestone—it's a game changer for global energy markets," said Levi Conner, CEO of Magma Power. "By leveraging the immense, consistent, and virtually unlimited power of magma, we've unlocked a path to produce synthetic green fuels at costs that will make fossil fuels obsolete. This positions Magma Power as the clean, sustainable, and scalable alternative to nuclear energy."

How Magma Power Stands Apart From Nuclear Energy

Magma Power's patented green fuel production methodology positions the company as a viable and superior replacement for nuclear energy in green fuel production. Key comparisons include:

Zero Waste: Unlike nuclear energy, which generates hazardous waste requiring long-term storage, Magma Power produces no such waste.

Lower Costs: With magma power costing $0.01 - $0.04 /kWh, Magma Power outpaces nuclear energy, which ranges from $0.07–$0.08/kWh.

Environmental Impact: Magma Power achieves comparable lifecycle emissions to nuclear power but avoids the challenges of mine reclamation, waste storage, and power plant decommissioning.

"This is about more than cost savings," said Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer at Magma Power. "This patent gives us the ability to create sustainable energy solutions at a scale that can fundamentally change global energy markets. It's not just a better solution—it's the right solution for the planet."

Potential For Synthetic Green Gasoline

Via Fischer-Tropsch At $2 Per Gallon

Magma Power, LLC estimates that its larger planned magma wells and related steam turbine power plants will be able to produce power at around 1 cent per kWh. Various studies have shown that at a 1 cent per kWh cost for baseload renewable energy, green synthetic gasoline can be produced at around $2 per gallon.

For example, Kannangara et al. modeled the production of green synthetic diesel and co-products (kerosene and naphtha) using Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis (FTS) with hydrogen sourced from a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, where they indicated a production cost of ~$6/gal ($1.6/L) for diesel produced with an electricity cost of $30/MWh. Using the same ratio, a power cost of $10/MWh or 1 cent per kWh translates to $2 per gallon cost of green synthetic fuels.

Note that this study by Kannangara et al. was modeled using off-the-shelf PEM electrolyzers. With Magma Power's now patented thermochemical water splitting approach available for global licensing, this production cost can be lowered even further – significantly increasing the likelihood of various production plants achieving the $2 per gallon cost for green synthetic fuels.

"Electrolyzers are an incredibly inefficient way to produce H2. Magma Power is now licensing a much better alternative: using magma-driven baseload power to drive thermochemical water splitting using a low cost iron oxide catalyst," says McDonald.

Key Claims of Magma Power's 16th Patent

This groundbreaking patent introduces a reaction system that uses subterranean magma reservoirs to drive the production of hydrogen and hydrocarbon fuels. The claims include:

Production of Hydrocarbons The system injects two feed streams—carbon oxides and hydrogen—into a reaction chamber heated by magma. The result: liquid and gas hydrocarbon end-products (e.g., methane, gasoline, diesel) and water. Thermochemical Water Splitting (TWS) A novel method of hydrogen production using magma-driven heat and an iron oxide catalyst. This process eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. Cost-Effective Green Fuel Production The patent outlines how magma energy, estimated to be as low as $0.01 /kWh when operating at scale, enables the production of green gasoline for $2 per gallon, disrupting the $1.3 trillion global gasoline market. Innovative Reaction Chamber Design The reaction chamber is housed in a wellbore extending into a magma reservoir. The chamber's temperature and pressure are maintained entirely by magma heat. Separation of End Products The intermediate product stream is injected into recovery equipment that separates liquid hydrocarbons, gaseous hydrocarbons, and unreacted materials, all powered by magma-driven heat. Sustainability Unlike nuclear power, Magma Power's system produces no nuclear waste and has lifecycle CO₂ emissions of just 15 g CO₂-eq/kWh. Scalability and Job Creation The system is scalable, capable of being implemented globally, creating jobs, and revitalizing industries while replacing fossil fuels.

"This patent represents years of innovation and problem-solving," said KC Conner, Founder of Magma Power and inventor of the patented magma-power thermochemical water splitting system. "Our magma-driven system offers a sustainable, scalable, and efficient solution to one of the most pressing challenges of our time—eliminating reliance on fossil fuels while making green energy affordable for everyone."

The Bigger Vision: Disrupting the Green Fuel Market

The issuance of this patent enables Magma Power and its network of global licensees to revolutionize the green fuel market. By eliminating the inefficiencies of PEM electrolyzers and leveraging thermochemical water splitting, Magma Power and its global licensees are poised to disrupt the market with green fuels priced at approximately $2 per gallon. This would allow Magma Power and its global licensees to:

Replace traditional gasoline in the $1.3 trillion global market.

Reduce reliance on fossil fuels by creating affordable, sustainable alternatives.

Accelerate the transition to renewable energy, helping governments meet climate goals.

Green Energy for Industry

Magma Power's patented technology can be applied across a range of industries, offering transformative solutions for:

AI Data Centers : As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7.

Bitcoin Mining: Energy-intensive bitcoin mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale.

: Energy-intensive mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale. Green Fuels: Magma Power enables the production of green hydrogen, ammonia, and kerosene, providing a carbon-neutral alternative for transportation and industrial sectors.

"Magma Power is designed to address the biggest challenges in energy today—providing clean, affordable, and reliable power," said McDonald. "What we're offering isn't just another renewable option—it's a fundamental change in how industries like AI and transportation can think about energy. Our goal is simple: to deliver baseload power to the world, affordably and sustainably."

Exclusive Licensing Opportunities Available

Magma Power is offering exclusive licensing agreements for over 1,000 identified global sites where magma power can be produced. These opportunities are ideal for industries such as AI, automotive, aviation, and maritime, all of which are seeking affordable, green energy solutions.

About Magma Power LLC:

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) with headquarters in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured sixteen worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using Magma Power™. Magma Power LLC has also filed an additional forty-plus global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by Magma Power™.

