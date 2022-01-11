Magma Reinvents Outdoor Cooking With Crossover Series Cooking System

Boaters and sailors have trusted Magma's high-quality grills in harsh saltwater conditions for over 45 years. Magma engineered the same dependability into the Crossover, using premium materials and construction, including brushed 304 stainless steel and cast aluminum. While the Crossover Series signals Magma's entrance into the RV and tailgating markets, Magma will continue serving boaters with a marine version of the Crossover built with non-corrosive, mirror-polished 304 stainless steel.

Key Crossover features include:

High-efficiency 15,000 BTU burner heats grill and pizza oven to 700 degrees, produces searing heat on griddle and plancha;

Piezo ignition provides easy, single-click start;

Available in single- or double-burner configurations; and

Dual folding side tables provide ample space for food preparation.

"RV travel and outdoor recreation have exploded in recent years, and we've seen a growing demand for a high-quality, durable cooking system that reimagines outdoor cooking. Whether frying bacon and eggs on the water, to grilling wings or baking pizza at a tailgate, or hosting Taco Tuesday at the campground, Crossover has you covered," says Chris deRecat, CEO of Magma Products. "We want these outdoor chefs to savor their time outside, and not waste it fighting their equipment. We designed a system that's as user friendly and dependable as their home kitchens."

"BBQGuys is always looking for innovative new products that enhance our customers cooking and outdoor experiences. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Magma, an industry-leading provider," says Russ Wheeler, CEO of BBQGuys "When we saw and tested the versatility and durability of Magma's Crossover series, we knew immediately that it would be an exceptional cooking system to service RV and portable cooking needs. We look forward to launching this product in partnership with Magma exclusively on BBQGuys.com."

The Crossover Series is available only at BBQGuys. The Crossover Firebox starts at $549. All four cooktops are available or, as a bundle, at $1,339.

About Magma Products: Magma has been producing high-quality marine and outdoor grills, bait tables, cookware and more for over 45 years. www.magmaproducts.com

About BBQ Guys: BBQGuys is a leading e-commerce retailer of higher-end grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living projects for both homeowners and professional builders. www.bbqguys.com

