MagmaByte's flagship title, Galaxy Commanders, joins the gaming ecosystem of NEAR Protocol

News provided by

NEAR Foundation

14 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

  • MagmaByte announces integration of their blockchain game, Galaxy Commanders, with NEAR Protocol
  • NEAR Protocol, focusing on expanding the Korean gaming ecosystem, achieves remarkable growth
  • NEAR Protocol plans to continuously discover capable game development studios to contribute to the advancement of Web3 gaming ecosystem.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagmaByte, a Web3 game developer, announced the development of their real-time strategy blockchain game, Galaxy Commanders, to onboard for NEAR Protocol.

Continue Reading
MagmaByte's flagship title, Galaxy Commanders, joins the gaming ecosystem of NEAR Protocol
MagmaByte's flagship title, Galaxy Commanders, joins the gaming ecosystem of NEAR Protocol

MagmaByte, founded by experts from renowned Korean game companies such as NCSOFT and Nexon, is leveraging their development experience from titles like Lost Ark and MapleStory to work on Galaxy Commanders. The game, set in space with 3D graphics, promises exhilarating battles. Noteworthy features include the ability to collect Battleships and Units to build personalized space fleets and engage in intense PvP battles based on various strategies.

The collaboration between the two entities aims to enhance the user experience for Galaxy Commanders players by utilizing various user-centric features of the NEAR Protocol, offering convenience and diversity. Both parties also expressed plans for marketing collaboration to activate user communities and engage in diverse business collaborations for successful service operations.

Scott Lee, General Manager of NEAR Korea, stated, "NEAR Protocol is extremely excited to have a top-quality game such as Galaxy Commanders join us. With the Foundation's active support, NEAR will continue to foster synergy among games and gaming communities"

John Lee, CEO of MagmaByte, highlighted, "The decision to onboard Galaxy Commanders onto NEAR was driven by the user-friendly interface and the stability to quickly process large-scale data. MagmaByte will make Galaxy Commanders a successful project with a large user base in the Web3 space"

NEAR Protocol is scheduled to conduct a Web3 gaming networking event with various game partners at G-STAR starting from November 16th. Further details and participation information can be found on NEAR Korea Hub's official Twitter account.

Press Contacts
Georgia Hanias
PR for NEAR Foundation
[email protected]

Luis Shin / Manager
NEAR Korea
[email protected] 

About MagmaByte

MagmaByte, founded by experts from renowned Korean game companies such as NCSOFT and Nexon, is leveraging their development experience from titles like Lost Ark and MapleStory to work on Galaxy Commanders. The game, set in space with 3D graphics, promises exhilarating battles.

For more information, please visit: https://magmabyte.io/

About NEAR Foundation

NEAR Foundation is a non-profit that supports the growth and development of the NEAR ecosystem and the Blockchain Operating System (BOS), a full stack Web3 development and app distribution platform at the heart of an open web. The BOS is compatible with all blockchains, making it the entry point to the open web for users and developers alike. Founded on the principles of openness and sustainability, the NEAR Foundation is driven by the vision of putting information and technology in the service of humanity rather than political or corporate interests.

For more information, please visit: https://near.foundation/

About NEAR Korea

NEAR Korea is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia. Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

For more information, please visit: https://nearkorea.org/

SOURCE NEAR Foundation

Also from this source

NEAR Protocol and the rising metaverse platform ZEP form partnership to onboard users

NEAR Protocol and the rising metaverse platform ZEP form partnership to onboard users

South Korea's leading metaverse platform, ZEP, announced on the 13th a partnership with the global Layer 1 platform NEAR Protocol and revealed plans...
NEAR Foundation and Eigen Labs partner to enable faster, cheaper Web3 transactions for Ethereum rollups via EigenLayer

NEAR Foundation and Eigen Labs partner to enable faster, cheaper Web3 transactions for Ethereum rollups via EigenLayer

NEARCON: The NEAR Foundation and Eigen Labs today announced a collaboration to build a fast finality solution that will soon power faster, less...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.