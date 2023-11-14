MagmaByte announces integration of their blockchain game, Galaxy Commanders, with NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol, focusing on expanding the Korean gaming ecosystem, achieves remarkable growth

NEAR Protocol plans to continuously discover capable game development studios to contribute to the advancement of Web3 gaming ecosystem.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagmaByte, a Web3 game developer, announced the development of their real-time strategy blockchain game, Galaxy Commanders, to onboard for NEAR Protocol.

MagmaByte's flagship title, Galaxy Commanders, joins the gaming ecosystem of NEAR Protocol

MagmaByte, founded by experts from renowned Korean game companies such as NCSOFT and Nexon, is leveraging their development experience from titles like Lost Ark and MapleStory to work on Galaxy Commanders. The game, set in space with 3D graphics, promises exhilarating battles. Noteworthy features include the ability to collect Battleships and Units to build personalized space fleets and engage in intense PvP battles based on various strategies.

The collaboration between the two entities aims to enhance the user experience for Galaxy Commanders players by utilizing various user-centric features of the NEAR Protocol, offering convenience and diversity. Both parties also expressed plans for marketing collaboration to activate user communities and engage in diverse business collaborations for successful service operations.

Scott Lee, General Manager of NEAR Korea, stated, "NEAR Protocol is extremely excited to have a top-quality game such as Galaxy Commanders join us. With the Foundation's active support, NEAR will continue to foster synergy among games and gaming communities"

John Lee, CEO of MagmaByte, highlighted, "The decision to onboard Galaxy Commanders onto NEAR was driven by the user-friendly interface and the stability to quickly process large-scale data. MagmaByte will make Galaxy Commanders a successful project with a large user base in the Web3 space"

NEAR Protocol is scheduled to conduct a Web3 gaming networking event with various game partners at G-STAR starting from November 16th. Further details and participation information can be found on NEAR Korea Hub's official Twitter account.

Press Contacts

Georgia Hanias

PR for NEAR Foundation

[email protected]

Luis Shin / Manager

NEAR Korea

[email protected]

About MagmaByte

MagmaByte, founded by experts from renowned Korean game companies such as NCSOFT and Nexon, is leveraging their development experience from titles like Lost Ark and MapleStory to work on Galaxy Commanders. The game, set in space with 3D graphics, promises exhilarating battles.

For more information, please visit: https://magmabyte.io/

About NEAR Foundation

NEAR Foundation is a non-profit that supports the growth and development of the NEAR ecosystem and the Blockchain Operating System (BOS), a full stack Web3 development and app distribution platform at the heart of an open web. The BOS is compatible with all blockchains, making it the entry point to the open web for users and developers alike. Founded on the principles of openness and sustainability, the NEAR Foundation is driven by the vision of putting information and technology in the service of humanity rather than political or corporate interests.

For more information, please visit: https://near.foundation/

About NEAR Korea

NEAR Korea is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia. Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

For more information, please visit: https://nearkorea.org/

SOURCE NEAR Foundation