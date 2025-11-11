MagMutual Introduces MyDefense™: Defining the New Standard of Malpractice Defense for Healthcare Providers

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MagMutual Insurance Company, one of the nation's leading providers of medical professional liability insurance, today announced the launch of MyDefense™, a new model in malpractice defense that integrates legal, analytical and emotional support to deliver comprehensive protection for healthcare providers facing malpractice claims.

"We built MyDefense to go beyond legal representation," said Neil Morrell, CEO of MagMutual. "Our PolicyOwners now have a team that delivers full-spectrum support from the moment a claim is filed."

To ensure optimal outcomes and a better experience, seven specialized disciplines will be utilized going forward. These will include jury consultants, communication experts, psychologists, data scientists, negotiation strategists, and emotional support specialists involved in every claim—delivered through professional analysts who work in tandem with MagMutual's own attorneys and outside counsel.

"MyDefense equips providers with resources that go beyond what any other insurer can offer," said William S. Kanich, MD, JD, Executive Chairperson.

About MagMutual

For more than four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, the company is the largest mutual medical professional liability carrier in the U.S., delivering healthcare liability insurance coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. MagMutual offers customized advice, claims support and financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners. 1

¹ Market position based on S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023 year-end financial filings. Dividends and Owners Circle allocations are declared at the discretion of the MagMutual Board of Directors and are subject to eligibility requirements.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MagMutual