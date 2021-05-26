Magna Gold Reaches 3 Million Manhours Without a Lost-Time Incident

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the achievement of a significant milestone. The San Francisco Mine has exceeded three million man-hours of work without lost-time incidents within all its operations, including contractors and suppliers. The last lost-time incident was in September 2018. In addition, the San Francisco Mine has never had an occupational hazard fatality in its entire [11 year] history. These accomplishments reflect the Company's commitment to personnel safety and consistency in risk and safety preventative practices.

Arturo Bonillas, President and CEO stated "This is a very important achievement and a good reflection of the planning and training we undertake resulting in high safety standards at our operations. We are proud of our team's dedication, and especially during the ramp-up of operations in the past year, to maintaining a safe and hazard free workplace environment".

On April 7, each employee of the Company including all contractors and suppliers received a certificate of recognition for their effort and commitment to their own safety and that of their co-workers. The Company currently employs 238 direct employees and 681 contractor's personnel.

On other safety-related matters, the Company credits stringent safety and control measures in fostering a disciplined management of the COVID-19 crisis, with zero current cases at the Company as at today' date.

Magna has an unwavering commitment to the protection of health, safety, and the environment. It operates in a sustainable and socially responsible manner that is consistent with Company values by actively promoting and developing systems to minimize risk and impact. The Company works cooperatively with local stakeholders and governmental agencies using the best technologies to ensure safe and efficient use of resources.

Magna's commitment to the country of Mexico and its economic, social, and environmental impact will continue to be transparent.

About Magna Gold Corp

Magna is a Mexico focused gold/silver production company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. It is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Arturo Bonillas

President and CEO

