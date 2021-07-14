Magna Gold Reports Q2 2021 Production Results - Exits Q2 with Record to Date Monthly Production of 5,398 Oz Gold



Three months ended

Change Change %

Jun-21 Mar-21

Jun-21 Mar-21 MINING









Ore mined (dry kt) 1,231 619

612 99% Ore mined grade (g/t Au) 0.43 0.34

0.09 27% Waste mined (kt) 4,880 5,195

(315) (6%) Total mined (kt) 6,111 5,814

297 5% Strip ratio 3.96 8.40

(4.43) (53%) Avg. total mined (t/d) 67,153 64,597

2,555 4%











CRUSHING AND PROCESSING









Ore processed (kt) - From open pit 1,221 611

610 100% Ore processed grade (g/t Au) - From open pit 0.44 0.32

0.11 35% Ore processed (kt) - All sources 1,347 744

603 81% Ore processed grade (g/t Au) - All sources 0.49 0.51

(0.02) (4%) Gold placed on pads (ozs) - All sources 21,094 12,177

8,917 73%











PRODUCTION









Gold ounces produced (ozs) 11,713 9,785

1,928 20% Silver ounces produced (ozs) 7,742 8,093

(351) (4%) Gold ounces sold (ozs) 11,777 8,430

3,347 40% Silver ounces sold (ozs) 8,422 6,961

1,461 21%











Realized gold price (USD) 1,752 1,796

(44) (2%)

Magna Gold plans to release its full second quarter 2021 financial and operational results on or around August 30, 2021. Gold grades mined, gold grades processed, and gold recoveries will be reported with the quarterly results.

Arturo Bonillas, President & CEO of Magna Gold, stated:

"The end of Q2 marked a major milestone for the Magna Gold team. We achieved commercial production on schedule and had our highest production total in the month of June. We are seeing production ramp up every day and look to end the year producing ~7,500 oz Au per month. Figure 1 demonstrates just how far we have come as our strip ratio has been brought down to near life of mine averages and our production continues to steeply trend upwards."

"Magna Gold is in a phase of rapid expansion and advancement of our assets. Having said that our commitment to health and safety remains a priority, this evidenced by our unblemished ~3.5M man hours without a lost time incident. We look to continue our dedication to best practices as we are well on our way to become a mid tier producer."

About Magna Gold Corp

Magna is a Mexico focused gold/silver production company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. It is committed to advancing its 100% owned flagship San Francisco Mine and other highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

Based on the NI-43-101 technical report dated August 8, 2020, San Francisco operations are estimated to have measured and indicated resources of 99,700,000 tonnes @ 0.446g/t Au containing 1,430,000 ounces of gold, and inferred resources of 11,374,000 tonnes @ 0.446 g/t containing 171,000 ounces of gold. The total proven and probable reserves is 47,629,000 tonnes @ 0.495 g/t Au containing 758,000 ounces of gold. Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

