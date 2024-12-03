Magna5 Expands Managed Security Services and Geographic Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of ThreatAdvice

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national leader in managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the acquisition of ThreatAdvice, a trusted provider of comprehensive managed security solutions.

The acquisition of ThreatAdvice aligns with Magna5's dual growth strategy of expanding geographically and enhancing the breadth of its managed security capabilities. With established operations in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, as well as Atlanta, Georgia, ThreatAdvice adds a strong local market presence for Magna5 and strengthens its growing national customer footprint in the Southeast U.S.

"ThreatAdvice's reputation in the Georgia and Alabama markets and the depth of its cybersecurity expertise perfectly align with Magna5's vision to build a highly resilient and geographically expansive managed security and IT services organization," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Their approach to managed security involves a customer-focused methodology that complements Magna5's commitment to its clients. Together, we are poised to lead the market in delivering security solutions that help clients reduce risk, streamline security programs, and focus on essential priorities to safeguard their companies."

In addition to its expanded IT services geographic footprint, Magna5 also gains ThreatAdvice's highly regarded vCISO practice and an innovative cybersecurity education software platform. These new capabilities further expand Magna5's portfolio of offerings to support customers in navigating complex security challenges while fortifying their infrastructures.

Russell Taylor, President of ThreatAdvice, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition by Magna5, saying, "The combination of ThreatAdvice and Magna5 provides clients a broader suite of services, including 24x7 security protection and monitoring, backed by Magna5's comprehensive managed IT services offerings. Together, the companies can deliver seamless, tailored security solutions that integrate deeply with clients' operations and help them achieve their business goals."

As Magna5 continues to expand its presence in strategic markets and strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio, this acquisition represents a significant step forward in its mission to empower businesses with the resources and expertise needed to protect and enhance their IT infrastructure and overall security posture.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders in education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About ThreatAdvice

ThreatAdvice is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and managed services, committed to helping businesses protect their digital assets through innovative technology and expert support. With a focus on education, prevention, and response, ThreatAdvice empowers organizations to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity. For more information visit www.threatadvice.com.

