Magna5 Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2026

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5 announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026. This marks their eighth consecutive year making the list.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. The Elite 150 category recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

Magna5's is recognized for the 8th consecutive year on CRN's prestigious MSP 500 list.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Magna5's continued recognition on CRN's MSP 500 list reflects the company's investment in innovation and customer outcomes across the managed services landscape. Over the past year, Magna5 expanded its cybersecurity portfolio to deliver deeper, multi-layered protection for midmarket and enterprise organizations while also strengthening compliance-focused capabilities that help organizations prepare for and meet CMMC Level 2 requirements. In parallel, Magna5 advanced their AI and automation offerings so clients can better manage risk, modernize IT, and scale securely.





"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.""

"Being named to CRN's MSP 500 Elite 150 for the eighth consecutive year is a meaningful validation of the trust our clients place in Magna5 and the consistency our team delivers every day," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "This award reflects our focus on helping organizations strengthen security, reduce operational complexity, and stay ahead. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, we're committed to expanding what we deliver so our clients can grow with confidence."

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

