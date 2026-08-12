Magna5 Ranks No. 2603 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Recognized for the Fourth Consecutive Year Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national leader in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, ranked at No. 2603. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year reflects the strength of Magna5's strategy and the consistency of our execution," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Our growth comes from helping clients solve urgent technology challenges, whether through securing their environments, modernizing infrastructure, meeting compliance demands, or preparing for what's next. I'm proud of our team for turning that work into measurable momentum year after year."

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Magna5.

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC