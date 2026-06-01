Jerry Masseur is Promoted to Chief Sales Officer at Magna5

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a trusted provider of cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jerry Masseur from Senior Vice President of Sales to Chief Sales Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Magna5 is pleased to announce the promotion of Jerry Masseur from Senior Vice President of Sales to Chief Sales Officer. Post this Jerry Masseur, Chief Sales Officer

In this expanded role, Masseur will be responsible for leading Magna5's sales strategy across its Managed Services division, with a focus on accelerating organic growth, increasing revenue through new logo sales, expanding relationships with existing customers, and helping build strategic partnerships that support the company's continued growth.

Masseur will also play a key role in leveraging and integrating the sales capabilities of companies Magna5 acquires, helping align go-to-market strategies, strengthen sales execution, and create a consistent approach to growth across the enterprise.

"Jerry's promotion to Chief Sales Officer reflects the significant impact he has made in building high-performing sales teams and driving Magna5's continued growth," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "His ability to develop sales talent, strengthen customer relationships, and identify new opportunities across both organic and acquisition-driven growth makes him the ideal leader for this expanded role."

Prior to Magna5, Masseur served as Vice President of Sales and Partner Programs at NetBrain, a leading network automation vendor, where he annually exceeded 125% of targets. Earlier in his career, he held multiple executive sales leadership positions with organizations including Global Solutions, Toshiba, MCI, and Konica/Danka, where he was responsible for the highest-performing region in North America.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Sales Officer at Magna5," said Jerry Masseur. "Magna5 has a tremendous opportunity to continue growing by helping customers solve increasingly complex IT, cybersecurity, and operational challenges. I look forward to working with our sales teams, service delivery teams, and strategic partners to expand our reach, deepen customer relationships, and continue delivering meaningful value to the market."

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC