The CMMC Pause is Not a Pass: What Defense Contractors Should Do Now

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5 today advised defense contractors that while the DoD's recent pause of CMMC Phase 2 provides a temporary reprieve, it does not erase their strict obligation to protect federal data. Core requirements, including NIST SP 800-171 alignment and accurate SPRS reporting, remain actively enforced. To prevent contractors from falling behind, Magna5 is urging the Defense Industrial Base to use this window to strengthen readiness, close critical compliance gaps, and build resilient, adaptable cybersecurity programs.

The DoD's pause of CMMC Phase 2 has created confusion across the Defense Industrial Base. Requirements expected to take effect November 10, 2026 (including mandatory third-party C3PAO assessments for many CMMC Level 2 contracts) are now suspended while a new CMMC Reform Task Force conducts a 60-day review. Phase 3, including Level 3 DIBCAC assessments, is also on hold.

The DoD paused part of the CMMC rollout. It did not pause the obligation to protect federal data. Post this

Defense contractors should not mistake this pause for a pass.

The DoD paused part of the CMMC rollout. It did not pause the obligation to protect federal data. Contractors handling Federal Contract Information or Controlled Unclassified Information still need to meet existing cybersecurity requirements, maintain accurate self-assessments, and protect sensitive government information.

What is paused, and what is not.

The pause affects future CMMC implementation milestones, including the Phase 2 requirement for third-party assessments. Core cybersecurity obligations remain in place.

Paused:

Mandatory CMMC Phase 2 C3PAO assessments

Future CMMC implementation milestones during the review

Phase 3 Level 3 DIBCAC assessment rollout

Still required:

NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2 compliance

Current and accurate SPRS reporting

DFARS 252.204-7012 safeguarding and incident reporting obligations

FAR 52.204-21 basic safeguarding requirements

Continued protection of FCI and CUI across contractor environments and supply chains

You still have to protect federal data.

Why the pause happened.

The DoD's decision reflects growing concern that CMMC was creating cost and access barriers for small and non-traditional defense contractors. Small businesses have warned that compliance costs could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. The SBA identified CMMC as a top nationwide concern. The government also cited the burden on more than 100,000 Defense Industrial Base companies needing assessments while only a limited number of approved assessors were available.

Those concerns are real. But they don't tell the whole story.

"The biggest challenge has not been the cost of an assessment, it has been readiness," says Bill Osborne, Vice President of Defense Sector Services at Magna5. "Many contractors underestimated the time, documentation, process maturity, and operational discipline required to actually satisfy NIST SP 800-171." The assessment itself may cost tens of thousands of dollars. Building a security program that can actually pass costs more.

The readiness problem.

The "assessor shortage" got most of the attention, but many C3PAOs have had open capacity for months. The deeper issue is that many contractors are not ready to be assessed.

CMMC Level 2 requires a mature security program:

A well-scoped CUI environment

Accurate System Security Plan documentation

Defensible policies and procedures

Evidence of control implementation

Incident response capability

Identity, access, endpoint, and vulnerability management

Ongoing monitoring and governance

In Magna5's work with defense contractors, the same readiness gaps appear again and again: unclear CUI boundaries, incomplete documentation, inconsistent protection of regulated data, and uncertainty around whether cloud, endpoint, backup, documentation, and ticketing systems are appropriate for CUI. The CMMC pause does not resolve any of those issues.

The mixed message problem.

The pause sends a confusing signal. Companies that invested early may feel penalized. Many spent real money preparing for CMMC Level 2 certification: building secure environments, updating documentation, hardening Microsoft 365 or Azure, deploying EDR, improving backups, and formalizing incident response.

Companies that delayed may now feel that this has bought them more time. However, treating the pause as a reason to slow down would be a mistake.

"Early investments are never wasted," notes Osborne. "They improve your security posture and reduce future compliance costs when requirements return. Contractors who continue forward will be better positioned when CMMC resumes, when primes enforce requirements, or when broader federal cybersecurity rules take effect."

Attackers are not pausing. The federal enforcement calendar is not either.

Legal risk has not gone away.

The LOGZONE Inc. settlement is worth knowing about. The company paid more than $500,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations tied to cybersecurity requirements. If a contractor claims compliance, reports an inaccurate SPRS score, or certifies obligations it has not met, the issue can move past a failed assessment quickly.

CMMC Phase 2 is paused. DFARS 252.204-7012 is not, and the government has used False Claims Act enforcement in this space before.

For a deep dive into the math behind the LOGZONE settlement, and why their -170 SPRS score triggered massive fines without a whistleblower, download Magna5's new white paper: Schrödinger's CMMC: What the DoD Suspension Really Means for Federal Contractors.

The FAR Council just raised the bar.

While DoD is pausing part of CMMC, the broader federal government is moving forward. On June 23, 2026, the FAR Council proposed a government-wide rule for safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information. The proposal would extend CUI protection requirements beyond DoD and into a much broader portion of the federal contracting community. It also points toward NIST SP 800-171 Revision 3.

Those two signals pull in opposite directions: DoD is holding contractors to Revision 2 while the FAR Council is signaling movement toward Revision 3. Revision 3 is coming. Contractors that wait for a final mandate will be behind.

Federal cyber rules are accelerating.

The CMMC pause comes as several major federal cybersecurity rules are expected to move forward. CISA's final Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act rule is expected in September 2026. CIRCIA could apply across 16 critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, water, healthcare, and chemicals. For DIB contractors already subject to DFARS 252.204-7012, the issue is not that 72-hour reporting is new; rather, CIRCIA could add another reporting pathway through CISA and increase the complexity of incident response planning. Ransomware payments would also need to be reported within 24 hours.

Additional federal contracting rules are also expected to address standardized cybersecurity requirements for unclassified federal IT systems and new cyber threat and incident reporting obligations.

Federal cybersecurity requirements keep expanding.

Navigating the collision of CMMC Phase 2, FAR Council rules, and CIRCIA? Get the complete regulatory timeline and a detailed breakdown of the numbers in our latest white paper, Schrödinger's CMMC: Paused, Not Paused, and Everything In Between.

What contractors should do now.

Use this window to strengthen the fundamentals.

Keep your NIST SP 800-171 self-assessment current . Review your score. Validate your evidence. Make sure your SPRS submission is accurate and defensible.

. Review your score. Validate your evidence. Make sure your SPRS submission is accurate and defensible. Update your SSP and POA&M . Your System Security Plan should reflect your actual environment: CUI boundaries, users, systems, cloud services, backups, and third-party dependencies. Your POA&M should identify real remediation priorities with owners, timelines, and risk.

. Your System Security Plan should reflect your actual environment: CUI boundaries, users, systems, cloud services, backups, and third-party dependencies. Your POA&M should identify real remediation priorities with owners, timelines, and risk. Start a Revision 3 gap analysis . Revision 2 remains the DoD baseline for now. Revision 3 is on the horizon. Start identifying what will change.

. Revision 2 remains the DoD baseline for now. Revision 3 is on the horizon. Start identifying what will change. Review your cloud and CUI architecture . Confirm where CUI is stored, processed, and transmitted. Pay close attention to Microsoft 365, Azure, GCC, GCC High, file sharing, ticketing, backup, endpoint tools, and any third-party provider that touches regulated data.

. Confirm where CUI is stored, processed, and transmitted. Pay close attention to Microsoft 365, Azure, GCC, GCC High, file sharing, ticketing, backup, endpoint tools, and any third-party provider that touches regulated data. Prepare for prime contractor flow-downs . Prime contractors may continue requiring cybersecurity proof from subcontractors regardless of the federal pause. If your prime expects NIST SP 800-171 compliance, SPRS scores, or evidence of security maturity, the pause may not help you.

. Prime contractors may continue requiring cybersecurity proof from subcontractors regardless of the federal pause. If your prime expects NIST SP 800-171 compliance, SPRS scores, or evidence of security maturity, the pause may not help you. Keep building the program. MFA, EDR, SIEM, vulnerability management, backups, access control, incident response, logging, and governance are not wasted investments. They reduce risk and prepare the organization for future requirements.

How Magna5 helps.

Magna5 helps defense contractors build cybersecurity programs that hold up as requirements change. Our CMMC and Defense Sector Services cover:

NIST SP 800-171 readiness

CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 preparation

Gap assessments and remediation planning

SSP and POA&M development

WISP and policy development

Microsoft 365 and Azure hardening

GCC and GCC High considerations

Secure CUI enclave planning

vCISO advisory services

Managed IT and cybersecurity operations

24×7 SOC/NOC monitoring

SIEM, EDR, MFA, Zero Trust, backup, and threat hunting support

Magna5's Defense Sector Services are built for regulated environments: US-based operations, ITAR-aware requirements, FedRAMP/Azure Government considerations, and compliance with DFARS and NIST SP 800-171.

The goal is a scalable security program that can support CMMC, DFARS, FAR CUI rules, CIRCIA, NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2, and Revision 3 as each takes effect.

The bottom line.

The CMMC pause is a break in one part of the compliance process. Federal cybersecurity requirements keep expanding across DoD, civilian agencies, critical infrastructure, and the broader federal contracting community.

Osborne emphasizes, "If you treat this pause as permission to wait, you will still be unprepared when CMMC resumes, when a prime contractor demands proof of security maturity, or when new reporting obligations add complexity to an already demanding incident response process. The organizations that will win future contracts are the ones using this window to validate their CUI scope, update their SSP, close control gaps, and strengthen their response before the grace period ends."

Contact Magna5 to discuss where your CMMC or NIST SP 800-171 program stands, and download the full Schrödinger's CMMC white paper for a complete tactical checklist to protect your DoD contracts.

About Magna5

Magna5 is a leading provider of cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting, and procurement to SMB and mid-market customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, with local support centers across the U.S., Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit www.magna5.com.

SOURCE Magna5 MS LLC