MagnaCare's Nick Bonaldo elected to IFEBP Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Bonaldo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management at MagnaCare, has been elected to serve a two-year term on the board of voting directors representing Administration-East for the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. His term runs from July 16, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026.

Bonaldo joined MagnaCare in 2022 as an expert in third-party administration, claims administration, 401(k) plans, pensions, annuities and wellness engagement programs. Having held various executive-level positions in the TPA, health plan, commercial, labor and public sector markets, Bonaldo brings over 15 years of experience running, serving and leading client service operations for multi-employer union trust funds.

"I have long admired the leadership of the International Foundation for providing objective education and impactful information that enables members to protect the hard-won benefits of the working people they represent," Bonaldo said. "It is a great honor and privilege to serve in this capacity and I take my responsibilities to the membership of this great organization seriously."

As a voting director on the IFEBP Board, Bonaldo and his fellow directors will help guide the organization's educational, charitable and scientific missions. Voting directors are entitled to vote on all questions before the board during their terms. Among his many duties, Bonaldo will help promote the International Foundation's educational programs and services, recruit new membership to the International Foundation and make recommendations for appropriate educational program subject matter.

Nominees for voting director positions with the organization must be from the category of Labor Trustee, Management Trustee or Administrator, with equal numbers representing each of the three geographic regions of the U.S., including East, Midwest and West.

Bonaldo holds a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and a master's degree in management and MBA from Albertus Magnus College. He currently holds a Life, Accident and Health license and Six Sigma Green Belt certification, and is a highly respected leader in his community, having served as the co-chair for March of Dimes New Haven, and in Leadership Greater New Haven, where he actively mentors local high school and college students.

About the International Foundation: The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans is the premier educational organization dedicated to providing the diverse employee benefits community with objective, solution-oriented education, research and information to ensure the health and financial security of plan beneficiaries worldwide. The International Foundation has more than 31,000 multiemployer, corporate and public sector members representing over 25 million lives. For additional information, visit www.ifebp.org.

For nearly three decades, New York-based MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley trusts, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors. Its wholly owned networks, full health plan management services, trust and welfare administration services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help self-insured customers control healthcare costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC. Learn more at MagnaCare.com.

