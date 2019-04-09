MagnaChip and ELAN Microelectronics Announce Partnership to Expand OLED Display Capabilities for Next-Generation Applications

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, and ELAN Microelectronics Corp. (TWSE:ELAN), an industry leader in the development of Smart Human Machine Interface (HMI) applications, including capacitive touchscreen controllers, capacitive trackpads, and fingerprint sensors, today announced a partnership to expand the capabilities of OLED displays for a wide variety of next-generation consumer, communication, computing and industrial products, as well as for automotive displays.

The partnership seeks to build upon the recent growth and market penetration of OLED displays in areas such as smartphones, mobile devices, tablets and automotive applications, ranging from navigation and infotainment screens to brake light and interior lighting systems. OLED technology enables screens to display rich and highly saturated colors while emitting low power consumption. Flexible OLED display driver ICs (DDIC) enable curved screens for smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Further, customer demand for stylus input on screens continues to grow and MagnaChip, as the world's largest independent volume provider of OLED DDIC components, with more than 400 million units shipped, will collaborate in seeking to bring ELAN's stylus technologies to both rigid and flexible OLED Displays through this partnership. Currently, ELAN supports pen protocols defined by Microsoft, Wacom, and Huawei and has enabled stylus features on smartphones, tablets, and Notebook PCs for Out-Cell, On-Cell and In-Cell LCDs. MagnaChip believes it will enhance its leadership position in OLED DDIC by co-developing with ELAN new protocols with advanced features for the future.

Specifically, MagnaChip expects the collaboration with ELAN to improve its OLED DDIC technologies for next-generation applications by supporting ELAN's development of de facto industry standard stylus solutions optimized for its OLED display drivers.

"By working with MagnaChip we believe we can develop optimized OLED display solutions that can become de-facto industry standards," said I. H. Yeh, Chairman and CEO of ELAN Microelectronics. "OLED displays across multiple product sectors have shown impressive growth in recent years and we believe integrating our advanced fingerprint and touch IC technology with OLED DDIC technology will create compelling benefits for consumer and industrial product manufacturers. It is my honor that MagnaChip, the largest independent supplier of OLED DDIC, and ELAN, the leader in stylus touch controllers, can collaborate to bring advanced stylus features to the world of OLED."

"By working with industry leaders such as ELAN, our goal is to create combined hardware offerings that provide industry leading product features and benefits for our customers," said YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip Semiconductor. "And by collaborating with other industry leaders as part of our broader industry initiative, we believe MagnaChip can help accelerate product innovation, shorten time to market, and provide compelling OLED display solutions to the consumer, communications, computing, industrial and automotive markets."

About ELAN Microelectronics Corporation

ELAN Microelectronics Corporation is an IC design house founded in May of 1994 to embark in the R&D of integrated circuit and offers touchpad module solutions. ELAN's headquarters is located in Taiwan Hsinchu Science Park, and has its touchpad module factory located in Chung Ho City, Taipei County. It also has branch offices and customer service centers in the USA, Shenzhen (China), Shanghai, and Hong Kong. ELAN is listed in the Taiwan Stock Exchange since September 2001 and as of this date, its capital has accumulated to NTD 3039M. For more information, please visit www.emc.com.tw.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

