MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Jointly developed with Taiwan-based Yield Microelectronics Corporation (YMC), the non-volatile MTP-IP memory core is coupled with MagnaChip's 0.13 micron mixed signal and BCD technologies to provide global foundry customers with system-on-a-chip performance for embedded microcontrollers capable of being programmed one thousand times.

Demand for embedded and programmable Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) is growing in diverse applications, including autofocus drivers, power management ICs (PMICs) and touch control panels. NVM technology requires zero to two mask layers less than embedded Flash memory, and has a thousand-time programming/erasing capability. As a result, MTP is gaining interest as a highly competitive and cost-effective solution over One-Time Programmable (OTP) solutions. MagnaChip and YMC already have collaborated on MTP solutions in 0.35um to 0.18um tech nodes, and mass-produced a variety of products including MCUs, touch and power management ICs (PMICs).

The new version of non-volatile MTP coupled with 0.13um mixed-signal and BCD technologies offers superior performance as compared with the previous version of our MTP. The MTP solution for 0.13um mixed-signal has achieved 0.061mm2 1Kbits IP size, and due to increasing market demand, lowered the read/write operation range to 1.65V. The dual-cell and ECC designs have greatly enhanced reliability, making them well-suited solutions for auto focus ICs and have potential for applications including Touch and Security. The MTP for 0.13um BCD technology provides high-density 16K*32 MTP + 1K EEPROM IP with ECC design and 40-nanosecond (ns) high-speed access time. The two companies plan to expand this newly developed IP portfolio to meet automotive grade-1requirements, mobile device specifications and for other diverse applications.

"The continued collaboration between MagnaChip and YMC has produced greater innovation and variety in the types of MTP solutions being offered to customers," said Daniel Huang, YMC's President. "YMC sees its continued strategic partnership with MagnaChip as a long-term benefit to both YMC's and MagnaChip's customers."

"We are delighted to continue this valuable partnership with Taiwanese IP solution leader YMC," said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip. "We believe our collaboration will lead to even more cost-efficient, high-functioning NVM solutions to satisfy the increasingly sophisticated needs of global foundry customers for a growing number of diverse applications."

About Yield Microelectronics Corporation

Yield Microelectronics Corporation (YMC), located in Taiwan's Chu-Pei city, is a specialized embedded logic multiple-time non-volatile memory (NVM) IP provider. YMC's innovative NVM MTP-IP products are licensed to design houses and semiconductor foundries, allowing them to integrate crucial non-volatile memory with analog and digital functionality on a single chip. YMC's NVM IP is characterized by its competitive cell and macro size, adopts logic-based architecture and features the scalability and ease of porting for different technologies and processes such as logic, high-voltage, mixed-mode, bipolar-CMOS-DMOS and many others. For more information, please visit www.ymc.com.tw.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through, MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT S :

In the United States: Bruce Entin Entin Consulting Tel. +1-408-625-1262 Investor.relations@magnachip.com In Korea: Chankeun Park Director of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 chankeun.park@magnachip.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-and-ymc-to-offer-cost-effective-0-13-micron-multiple-time-programmable-mtp-ip-solutions-300646873.html

SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.magnachip.com

