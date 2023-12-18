Magnachip Commences Full-Scale Mass Production of New 30V MXT LV MOSFET for Electric Power Steering Systems

News provided by

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

18 Dec, 2023, 06:55 ET

  • Developed with highly rugged trench MOSFET technology, the new 30V MXT LV MOSFET ensures a stable power supply for electric power steering

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has begun full-scale mass production of its new 30V MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)* used in Electronic Control Units (ECUs) of Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems. This MOSFET product is being used by a global automaker.

The new 30V MXT LV MOSFET provides a stable power supply to EPS, assisting a vehicle's directional control through an electric motor. This product also adheres to rigorous AEC-Q101 standards and guarantees a wide operating junction temperature range between -55°C to 175°C.

The new product incorporates a highly rugged trench MOSFET structure in a thick gate oxide, which offers low resistance and excellent switching characteristics. These features reduce switching noise in applications and enhance system performance with high power efficiency. Additionally, the reduced product size, enabled by applying a PDFN 33 package of 3.3mm x 3.3mm, facilitates flexible design options for ECUs.

"Magnachip's new compact and highly reliable MOSFET for EPSs showcases our differentiated technological capabilities," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will actively expand in the automotive sector with our innovative power solutions and stringent quality control procedures."

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs

Magnachip's new automotive 30V MXT LV MOSFET

Product

VDS

ID

*RDS(on)_max

Package

Application

AEC-Q101

AMDV030N150URH

30V

29A

15.0mΩ

PDFN33

Electronic control units of
electric power steering
systems, road switches,
and switching power
supply units

Qualified

*RDS(on)_max: the maximum resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analyst:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Also from this source

Magnachip to Participate in UBS Global Technology Conference

Magnachip to Participate in UBS Global Technology Conference

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) today announced management's participation in the UBS Global Technology Conference at...
Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023. YJ Kim,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.