Magnachip Commences Full-Scale Mass Production of New 30V MXT LV MOSFET for Electric Power Steering Systems

The new 30V MXT LV MOSFET provides a stable power supply to EPS, assisting a vehicle's directional control through an electric motor. This product also adheres to rigorous AEC-Q101 standards and guarantees a wide operating junction temperature range between -55°C to 175°C.

The new product incorporates a highly rugged trench MOSFET structure in a thick gate oxide, which offers low resistance and excellent switching characteristics. These features reduce switching noise in applications and enhance system performance with high power efficiency. Additionally, the reduced product size, enabled by applying a PDFN 33 package of 3.3mm x 3.3mm, facilitates flexible design options for ECUs.

"Magnachip's new compact and highly reliable MOSFET for EPSs showcases our differentiated technological capabilities," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "We will actively expand in the automotive sector with our innovative power solutions and stringent quality control procedures."

* MXT LV MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench Low Voltage MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of 12~40V trench MOSFETs

Magnachip's new automotive 30V MXT LV MOSFET Product V DS I D *R DS(on)_max Package Application AEC-Q101 AMDV030N150URH 30V 29A 15.0mΩ PDFN33 Electronic control units of

electric power steering

systems, road switches,

and switching power

supply units Qualified *R DS(on)_max : the maximum resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation



About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:







United States (Investor Relations): Yujia Zhai The Blueshirt Group Tel. +1-860-214-0809 [email protected] USA media / industry analyst: Mike Newsom LouVan Communications, Inc. Tel. +1-617-803-5385 [email protected] Korea / Asia media: Min A KIM Senior manager of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-3211 [email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation