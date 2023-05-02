Magnachip Debuts New Family of 600V SJ MOSFET Products Featuring Fast Recovery Body Diodes

Magnachip introduces new 600V SJ MOSFET with R DS(on) * as low as 44mΩ for EV chargers and servers

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has released a new family of 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs) consisting of nine distinct products featuring proprietary design technology.

Magnachip's proprietary design provides specific on-resistance (R SP ) reduction of about 10%, and this result was achieved while maintaining the same cell-pitches of previous generation MOSFETs.

Magnachip’s new family of 600V SJ MOSFET products

In addition, the new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs is equipped with a fast recovery body diode. This diode technology significantly enhances system efficiency with reduced reverse recovery time (t rr ) and switching loss. Therefore, the figure of merit to evaluate general performance of MOSFETs was improved by more than 10% compared to the previous generation. As such, these 600V SJ MOSFETs can be used widely in industrial applications, such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems, and a variety of electronics.

Among these new MOSFETs, the MMQ60R044RFTH product offers an exceptionally low R DS(on) of 44mΩ, making it an optimal choice for electric vehicle chargers and servers. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the compound annual growth rates of Si MOSFET markets for hybrid & electric vehicles and servers will be 11% and 7%, respectively, from 2023 to 2026.

"Now that we have introduced these 600V SJ MOSFET products, we are aiming to unveil new 650V and 700V SJ MOSFET products with fast recovery body diode in the second half of 2023," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "These new MOSFETs represent a notable achievement for the Company, and we will build upon this success to deliver next-generation power solutions for rapidly changing market requirements and customer expectations."

* R DS(on) : On resistance, the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.

New Family of 600V SJ MOSFET Products

Product V DS [V] R DS(on) Package MMQ60R044RFTH 600V 44mΩ TO247 MMQ60R078RFTH 600V 78mΩ TO247 MMFA60R400RFZTH 600V 400mΩ TO220FA MMD60R400RFZRH 600V 400mΩ DPAK MMFA60R650RFZTH 600V 650mΩ TO220FA MMHS60R650RFZURH 600V 650mΩ SOT223 MMD60R650RFZRH 600V 650mΩ DPAK MMFA60R1K0RFZTH 600V 1.0Ω TO220FA MMD60R1K0RFZRH 600V 1.0Ω DPAK

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

