Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET Developed with Cutting-Edge Microfabrication Technology

News provided by

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

30 Oct, 2023, 06:55 ET

  • The new 600V SJ MOSFET achieves a low RDS(on) of 175mΩ and effectively meets the technical requirements of servers and OLED TVs

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company released its 6th-generation 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (SJ MOSFET) enhanced with microfabrication technology.

Continue Reading
Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET
Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET

This 6th-generation 600V SJ MOSFET (MMD60R175S6ZRH) was built on the 180nm microfabrication process and Magnachip's latest design technology. This sophisticated technology improves upon the previous generation of SJ MOSFETs by narrowing the cell-pitches by 50% and lowering the RDS(on) (On resistance: the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by 42%. As a result, this product comes in the same Decawatt Package (DPAK), while offering the low RDS(on) of 175mΩ and outstanding power density.

Furthermore, the total gate charge is lowered by approximately 29% compared to the previous generation, resulting in reduced switching loss and enhanced power efficiency. The power efficiency is in fact one of the key features of this product, as it gives product designers flexibility with regards to various applications. In addition, a Zener diode is embedded between the gate and the source to strengthen the ruggedness and reliability of the MOSFET in an application and prevent it from sustaining damage caused by external surges or electrostatic discharges.

With its high efficiency, flexible design and reliability, this new 600V SJ MOSFET can be used in a wide range of applications, such as servers, OLED TVs and laptop fast chargers. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that worldwide server shipments will grow by 8% annually from 2023 to 2027, while global OLED TV shipments will increase 11% every year, reaching a total of 9.3 million units in 2027.

"Following the launch of this MOSFET, Magnachip plans to unveil additional 6th-generation SJ MOSFETs, including those with a fast recovery body diode, in 2024," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "Aligned with customer demand, our technical innovation will further strengthen our industry presence and global market penetration."

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Also from this source

Magnachip to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2

Magnachip to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended...
Magnachip Unveils New 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs

Magnachip Unveils New 8th-Generation 150V MXT MV MOSFETs

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today the launch of two new 150V *MXT MV...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.