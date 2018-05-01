MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

The new 40nm mobile OLED DDIC features lower power consumption and stronger protection against Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), compared to the second generation OLED DDIC and has enhanced compensation features that further improve color and brightness uniformity.

With the addition of this new third-generation 40nm mobile OLED DDIC, MagnaChip's current mobile OLED display driver portfolio now includes six display drivers, including three 40nm rigid bezeless drivers, two 55nm flexible bezeless drivers, and one110nm rigid OLED driver.

According to industry observers, OLED technology has become the display technology of choice for leading smartphone makers because it is widely considered to enable thinner, curved and bezel-less mobile displays, offer wider color gamut, higher contrast ratio, faster response time for video and lower power dissipation to reduce heat and preserve battery life as compared with last-generation display technologies.

"The launch of our third-generation 40nm mobile OLED DDIC will help usher in the next wave of OLED smartphones with superior screen features," said YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip. "The 40nm OLED DDIC we have introduced today is the latest mobile OLED DDIC in our current mobile OLED portfolio, and we already are far along in the development of a next-generation 28nm flexible OLED DDIC that we anticipate will be sampled by the end of 2018 or early 2019."

Since establishing volume production of OLED DDIC products in 2007, MagnaChip OLED DDICs have been adopted in a wide range of smartphones as well as other devices including Virtual Reality Head Mounted Displays.

For more information about OLED DDIC, please visit http://www.magnachip.com/display/oleddisplay.php

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with over 30 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

